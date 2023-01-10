Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2023 Indore: India recognised as medical tourism destination worldwide, says Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya appealed to the Indian diaspora to promote the best practices of the country like telemedicine, medicine supply, and vaccination development.

“India has gained recognition in medical tourism and is emerging as the fastest growing medical tourism destination in Asia and in the world. It is all possible only as we offer integrated health care options by offering the blend of modern medicine treatment with the traditional treatment like yoga, naturopathy, and ayurveda,” he said.

The minister was addressing the plenary session during the PBD Convention on the theme ‘Role of Indian Diaspora in Promoting Indian Healthcare Ecosystem in Amrit Kaal: Vision @2047’

Mandaviya also emphasised on the need for investment in healthcare facilities and said that the coming years will belong to those who invest in healthcare.

“Investing in healthcare is investing in the future. We assume ‘One Earth, One Family, and One Future. Ensuring medical services in any country is by ensuring medical countermeasures by leveraging and augmenting existing health facilities and promoting the digital health agenda,” he said.

Mandaviya also highlighted India’s development in health care centres during Covid-19 and said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country worked on ‘Vasudev Kutumbakam’ by providing indigenous vaccines to many countries across the world.

He also said that the government is working on increasing the number of UG and PG medical seats as the UG seats have been increased from 51,028 to 96,077 while PG seats have been increased from 31,000 to 63,000 from 2014 to 2022.

Earlier, minister of state for ministry of external affairs and education, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, emphasized on digital transformation of the health sector in the country as over 390 million people were provided tele-consultation during Covid-19 through E-Sanjeevani while turning the health records digital through ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account).

“Our healthcare system sector is about 50 billion dollar and will grow to 65 billion dollars by next year. We are aiming to grow to 100 billion dollars by 2030,” Singh said.

Minister of foreign affairs of the Republic of Panama Janaina Tewaney Mencomo, who is the first Indian-origin cabinet minister of Panama, said that participating in PBD convention is a very emotional moment for her.

She said that the message of India's spirituality and unity is contained within every citizen of Indian origin, which gives them a unique identity in the whole world. MD National Advisory Committee, National Center for Mental Health Services USA Dr Sampat Shivangi Dr Kuljit Singh, president of Private Hospital Association Malaysia, vice-president Indo-Saudi Medical Forum, Dr Mohiaddin Syed Karimuddin, joint MD Apollo Hospital Dr Sangita Reddy, and MD AAPI, Illinois USA Dr Rabindranath Koli also addressed the session.