PBD Guest Interview: Roopali Bhatt says, Hard-working work force makes India ‘super power’

Roopali Bhatt with husband Rajat Namboodri and son Ayan |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): India, a country of hard-working intelligent individuals that hold the key to the complex technical issues… that’s how Sweden welcomes Indians. Sharing her experience, Governance and Compliance Head of Erickson Inc Roopali Bhatt said that India is a super power, whose potential is recognised across the globe now.

“Indians are moving across the world. Compared to developed countries, Indians are superior in some ways like culture and environment,” Bhatt said.

She added that Indians are born and brought up to work hard and diligently. “Coupled with leisure and culture, Indians have a good work-life balance. There is a need for ambitious Indians to support the economy and world,” Bhatt said.

“In other parts of the world, especially in western countries, people are okay with moving slowly, where Indians fill in the gaps quickly,” Bhatt said.

India’s shortcoming is its lack of infrastructure to support a large population, she added.

“The population of Sweden is less than that of Delhi. In the coming years, India will definitely stand out and emerge as a superpower,” Bhatt said.

India teaches you hard work, Indore supports people…

Bhatt: In India, there is a culture of pushing kids to work hard and grow. This is a challenging phase especially because of competition in education. I recall when I came to Indore in 1996 to study in IIPS, DAVV. It was the first time in my life that I was away from my parents. In Indore, I developed a lot of confidence. I learned to be independent. In Indore, even in those years, I dealt with people from across the world. These lessons helped me throughout my life. I made a lot of friends in Indore. People of Indore were and still are very helpful. They help bring out the best in you.

Must experience in Indore

Bhatt: Indore has grown into a mini-metro. However, I remember and want to visit the charm and soul of Indore during my upcoming visit. I will take my family to Chappan Dukan. It is clean, green, healthy, delicious and full of variety. We might visit the regional park. Mandu is one of the best places to go to due to its heritage value. I want my son to visit Khajrana temple. I am a firm believer of Lord Ganesha! DAVV is another important spot. There’s so much to talk about the university campus. It is where we grew up and learnt so much. It has transformed a lot too.

Indore’s always been global educational hub

Bhatt: I have been visiting metro cities. Indore has the potential to grow. Indore has the talent and infrastructure. Even back then, we had international students. Indore has an apex educational quality. I owe my career to this city. I am sure it has grown manifold. At that time too, it was an educational hub and not just for Madhya Pradesh, but for the people in other states and countries too. If we have industrial set-ups other than the IT sector with government support, it can easily surpass other big cities.

Indore’s quality of life is much better than other metros. If given a choice, I would never move to Delhi. If investors find it viable and feasible, they would love to invest here. Many people would love to support start-ups. There is always an influx from Indore to metros, so it would be better to support them in Indore.