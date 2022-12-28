PBD Guest Interview: Ashutosh Deshmukh says, Time has come for Indore’s to gain global recognition

Ashutosh Deshmukh with his family. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “Outsiders who come to Indore are embraced by this city and in no time, they turn into Indoris,” said Ashutosh Deshmukh who is associated with Rabindranath Tagore Institute (RTI), Mauritius, as an International guest faculty and resource person for their film production graduation course. Also felicitated by the Indian high commission, Mauritius as an “educator and guide for the next generation” for his contribution in training young Mauritians in the field of film and television.

Since 2018, working as a freelance media consultant, educator in Mauritius and India, Deshmukh won an UN-sponsored International award for “Road Safety Film”. Deshmukh also ran a media company in Mumbai.

NRIs will be looking for investment opportunities

“Indore needs to utilise this (PBD Conference) summit to showcase its image as this is an opportunity for the city and the state to attract foreign investment. Their main motive to visit Indore is to explore the avenues in the IT sector, including the manufacturing sectors of Indore and Madhya Pradesh. From an investor’s point of view, Indore promises new opportunities in comparison to other cities of the country. In the last few years, Indore has achieved new milestones whether it is in the cleanliness sector or rapidly developing the city’s infrastructure.

Harness youth power and channelise it properly

India is lucky to have the highest number of youth population in the world and we can exploit this situation till 2055. Also, Indore is such a city where the youth have so much to do and there’s so many possibilities for them. The system should be recognising talent and harnessing youth power in the right earnest to get the best out of them. If not used properly, this productive force will not yield the desired results for the state and country and it could spell disaster.

PBD will be a launchpad for global recognition

Planning for Pravasi Bharatiya Divas was a huge exercise and in the process, we would want the world to know about Indore and its speciality. In the global context, if people of foreign countries have heard of us, it is now that they will get to see us and know us extensively. The PBD conference will be an experience of a lifetime for many and we should not let this opportunity go just like that.

Message for readers

Tourism is one sector we need to pay attention to and develop it to the hilt. Madhya Pradesh has so much to give in terms of heritage and tourism but more needs to be done to hardsell the USPs if the state and city. We need to lift the status of Madhya Pradesh as a global tourism spot and global tourists must soon realise the potential of the state. Domestically, we need to showcase ourselves to earn more in terms of making the state and Indore as a formidable tourist hub.