PBD Guest Interview: ‘One is responsible for his country’s image’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “India is playing a catch-up game in the infrastructure sector,” said Rakesh Bhargava, an entrepreneur and investor in the US and India. He was involved in building Apollo’s super-specialty hospital which has grown into a chain of hospitals in central India as well as two windmills in south India.

Bhargava manages two real estate funds focused on distressed homes and designated opportunity zone investing.

“The government makes infrastructure and people keep spoiling it. The government is relentlessly involved in developmental projects, but only building infrastructure will not work, people must learn how to handle and maintain the same instead of abusing or spoiling it. If the government keeps on working on the spoilt ones, when will they move on to new projects,” and this is why the infrastructure sector all across India and to an extent abroad, is suffering.

Our behavior is our nation’s Identity

When Free Press asked Bhargava what the people of New York think about India,” He said, “People are not identified by a country but a country is identified by its people. If any person plants a bomb and it detonates, then his/her country gets a bad name. Similarly, when Swami Vivekanand had said, on September 11, 1893, ‘Sisters and Brothers of America, it fills my heart with joy unspeakable to rise in response to the warm and cordial welcome which you have given us…’ India got a good name. We create the image of our country through our behaviour, personality, knowledge and communication especially when we address other countries. So, citizens of every country should first work on themselves.

NRIs are here to do something for their people

“The NRIs participated in the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas as we want to give back to the country which has given us so much. Instead of investing in other countries, we should contribute to our nation building,” he concluded.