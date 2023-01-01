PBD Guest Interview: Mohan Pandey says, NRIs investment should encourage others to follow suit

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “Going by the growth projections, Indore will soon achieve the status of being the best city of the country both in terms of its commercial viability and the living standards,” said Non-Resident Indian, Mohan Pandey, who has been living in Kuwait and West Asia for the last 22 years.

Pandey had established an MNC, International Waste Management Company and continues to lead it in India, Kuwait and the UAE as its CEO.

“We have created more than 2,000 jobs in the state and over 500 in South India. Currently, we are working in Indore, Dewas, Ratlam, Pithampur and in Chennai and Tirupati.”

Pandey had deployed over 3,000 workers in Ujjain during the Simhastha. The administration appreciated the work of our company and in 2016, during the Global Investors Summit, our company bagged the contract for cleaning Indore. This was the moment when our journey actually began.

GREEN EFFORTS

Pandey further added that his company has planted around 8,000 trees in the city. They are actively involved with the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) to improve the clean index of the city further. They are involved in CSR activities such as distributing compost dustbins, waste to arts, door-to-door waste collection, cleaning of footpaths and dividers etc.

He added “we are planning to invest Rs 3,000 crore in 2023 to expand operations in India”.

INDORE IS MY HEART

Sharing his memories about his beloved city, Pandey said, “Indore is my heart. Whenever I visit Indore, I go to Rajwada, Sarafa and Anantanand Hotel on Jail Road to have their famed delicacy, the Usal Kachori. Indore and her people are innovative and are quick to adapt to new ideas,” he said.

NEEDS TO FOCUS ON…

“The government needs to hail the efforts of NRIs who are investing in India and especially in their hometowns as this, in turn, will encourage other NRIs too. Also, the city needs to work on its traffic management and improve the AQI,” added Mohan.

On THE PBD CONFERENCE…

“PBD in Indore will attract investment. Currently, Indore is famed for its cleanest status… however, after the PBD, Indore will be known for the emerging opportunities and its scenic settings. The PBD Conference will be a confluence of NRIs hailing from other states too. Since MP’s start-up policies are among the best, the state should encash on the big-ticket event,” he said.

MESSAGE FOR INDORIS

Indoris must obey traffic rules strictly and not spit here and there to spoil the image of our picturesque city. “Baaki, Indoris toh bahut smart hai,” he quipped.

MESSAGE FOR NRIs

“Friends come and explore India and contribute whatever you can to your country and your own state,” he signs off.