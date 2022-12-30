PBD Guest Interview: Manoj Varghese says, ‘Don’t rest on laurels, we need to achieve more’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “The extensive collaboration of energetic citizens and the administration of Indore collectively have helped Indore achieve recognition,” feels NRI Manoj Varghese. Manoj has been residing in Dubai for almost three decades now.

After working for the Nakheel-Palm Island as its director, he launched his real estate development consultancy company, Project Realty almost 10 years ago. He deals in turnkey project management, land development, architectural design and planning and infra development.

Manoj did his schooling from St Paul’s School. He did Masters in project management from Edinburgh. He then pursued higher studies at Oxford University. He has offices in Dubai and Oman.

India’s economy after the pandemic

The pandemic was like the holocaust and the outcome was horrific in terms of output for all major economies in the world. Following the nationwide lockdown, the Indian economy was hit hard and as unemployment rose and growth slipped. During the initial lockdown, however, the number of cases reduced to an extent and it gave the country time to spruce up the medical infra. Post-pandemic, the country must accelerate growth reforms to make up for the huge losses.

Changes noticed in infrastructure

The country’s infrastructure forms an integral part of India’s economic ecosystem. There has been a significant shift in the industrial sector and that has provided an impetus to the development of other facilities across the country especially in the areas like roads, waterways, railway, airports and ports among others. Air connectivity has improved not only in the cities but also in smaller towns across the country and new airports have come up and some have been hugely upgraded to ease passenger traffic flow.

How Dubai looks at India

India and UAE have shared trade links for centuries. The traditionally strong bilateral relations enjoyed by India and the UAE received impetus with the visit of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the UAE between August 16 and 17, 2015 which marked the beginning of a new strategic partnership between the two countries. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, (MBZ) Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of UAE Armed Forces, visited India in February 2016. MBZ again visited India in January, 2017 as the chief guest for India’s Republic Day celebrations. Both the nations have signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). Both countries have diverse backgrounds but are heading towards self-sustainability and a profound economic development.

Your take on Skill India and the Digital India initiatives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Make in India” campaign has facilitated investment, fostered innovation, enhanced skill development, protected intellectual property and helped build a class apart manufacturing infrastructure. This programme was highly needed to provide employment while promoting economic growth.

Indore has achieved recognition

Through sheer dedication and pure intent, Indore has created a niche for itself and achieved recognition thanks to the tireless efforts of its citizens and the city’s guardians. Winning the tag of being the country’s cleanest city for the sixth time in a row is no mean achievement. However, the city guardians must not be complacent and rest on their laurels. The city desperately needs to improve itself in many sectors especially like the sound pollution. Even as the city grows, sound pollution, if left unchecked, will turn out to be a daunting task to control. The citizens and the administration must join hands to reduce the decibel count to a large extent.