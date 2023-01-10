PBD GUEST INTERVIEW: Let’s make Indore No 1 in education, says Aditya Jhawar 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Non-Resident Indian (NRI) Aditya Jhawar, who has been living in Boston, Massachusetts (USA), for the past 24 years is impressed, like many, by Indore’s cleanliness, but he goes a step ahead.

"Indore is the cleanest city in the country, it also has a high standard of education and excellent medical facilities, and overall it provides the best quality of life.”

A senior engineering manager at Advisor360, Jhawar is actively involved with the ‘Friends of MP Boston Chapter’. His love for India can be guaged from the fact that he has been hosting ‘Dal Bati’ picnics for the past two years. He also works towards the modernisation of Indore schools.

PBD: Right step towards branding Indore

Jhawar, who has been looking for opportunities to come back and help in the development of India, said, “PBD is a great initiative and the right step towards branding Indore. Hopefully, the NRIs who have come to Indore will find enough reasons to come back.”

Memories of Indore

Jhawar has pleasant recollections of his time spent at his Gorakund residence. In Boston, the most significant things he misses are food from Sarafa, Gila mixture, Sankranti kites, Rangpanchami, and Chhapan Dukan.

International connectivity needs improvement

International connectivity remains a problem in Indore. More connecting flights are required. Additionally, we need to leverage all the good points to create brand awareness.

Message to Indoris

“I am very proud of Indore and Indoreans. What they have accomplished in the last ten years is phenomenal. Kudos to all! Let us now focus on making Indore the best in education,” he said.

Message to NRIs

I am looking forward to meeting other NRIs. Also, he wants NRIs from Indore to contribute towards making Indore the best Education Destination.