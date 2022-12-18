PBD Guest Interview: Indore can beat IT giants Bangalore & Hyderabad says Mitesh Bohra

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Co-founder of renowned IT company InfoBeans, Mitesh Bohra, believes nothing is impossible for Indore.

“Indore has coined a way to spell the word ‘impossible’. For the cleanest city, it is ‘I M Possible’. The city is already the IT hub of central India and has the potential to beat IT giants like Bengaluru and Hyderabad to become the biggest IT centre of the country,” Bohra told Free Press.

He is confident that Indore can achieve the target in less than a decade with the same willpower which its people, administration, and the government demonstrated while achieving the cleanest tag for six times in a row.

Bohra has been living in the US for over two decades but has his roots firmly in Indore as he and his friends and co-founders Avinash and Siddharth have set up the famous IT company InfoBeans in the city.

Sharing his journey from SGSITS to Silicon Valley in the US, the president of InfoBeans said, “After completing our studies (at SGSITS), we (I along with Avinash and Siddharth) worked in a company in Mumbai and always intended to start our company. We also started ApkaIndore.com which also had a feature to search for friends before Facebook was launched. Later, we moved to the US and decided to start our own work and this is how InfoBeans was created. We made Indore its base as the city is so close to our hearts.”

Bohra has been taking care of the company’s operations in the US for more than two decades but remains a thorough Indori.

“Indore is what it is because of its people. They are full of life and have a strong goodwill which keeps the city growing by leaps and bounds,” he said.

City’s strength

“Indore’s people are its strength. A true Indori will never let you feel like you are an outsider. The city has never disappointed anyone and it has the potential to achieve any goal only because of its people’s love for the city. They (the Indoris) can do anything to keep the city first,” Bohra said, adding, "Ek Baar Mil Ke To Dekho."

Traffic, air connectivity need to be addressed

Bohra believes that systematic infrastructure development is required to help the city reach new heights. “The city is developing fast and it now requires a planned infrastructure development. A better air-connectivity is the need of the hour as it helps in bringing in more clients and more opportunities,” he said, adding “The city also needs to work on the traffic management and improve the AQI.”

Bohra’s recommendation

“I will tell PBD guests to meet more and more Indoris and not miss the delicacies of the city. You will get connected from the heart,” he signs off.