PBD Guest Interview: ‘Despite rampant growth hasn’t tampered with heritage template’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “Apart from the warmth and welcoming attitude of Indoris, their love for good food is a major USP of the people of this historic town,” said NRI Raj Bansal.

Bansal has been living in New Jersey for more than three decades now. He is working with a multinational IT consulting firm as its practice head for the enterprise’s cloud applications.

As a founding-member of “Friends of MP, New York & New Jersey,” Bansal said, “We make all efforts to keep our (MP’s) rich culture and heritage alive. We celebrate all major festivals and organise food events which focus on MP, Indore and Malwa. We also organise a number of children and youth events throughout the year to make them aware of our rich heritage”

Contribution in nation building

Bansal said his company has two development centres in India, one in Bangalore and the other in Hyderabad. Currently, his section has more than 200 employees in India and they are planning to increase it beyond 300 by 2023.

Promoting Indore’s heritage

Bansal said he was born and brought up here and hence has a lot of memories about this city. Every time he visits the city, he sees it in a new avatar. Further, he added that it makes him feel so good to see Indore maintaining and promoting its heritage and landmarks such as Rajwada, Lalbagh Palace, Chhapan and Sarafa.

Improve global connectivity

“As far as growth and attracting international investment are concerned, though Indore has grown manifold with an improved infrastructure, I think Indore needs better international connectivity and should work on attracting more and more of talent from other parts of India. Indore will get international recognition through PBD,” Bansal said.

He said, “Previously, PBD was hosted in locations which are already recognised globally such as Delhi, Bangalore and Singapore. As a host of PBD, Indore will henceforth get that much-needed push and global recognition.

’No change in hospitality’

Bansal said Indore has been growing rapidly in the last two decades, but with rampant modernisation, the heart of Indore and Indoris haven’t changed. The warmth remains the same.

Message to NRI friends

Despite living in the US for the last three decades, he is an Indori by heart. He pleads with his NRI friends to keep the culture and heritage alive in whichever way they can.