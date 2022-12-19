PBD Guest Interview: Country’s DIL right place to live, after ‘clean’ tag must strive to become green says Harpreet Kaur Dang

FP Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the map of the nation, what is referred to as India's heart? The correct response is Madhya Pradesh, or simply MP. What about the heart of MP? – Undoubtedly, Indore. The city is also known as ‘Mini Mumbai’ has virtues and values that are appreciated by the world.

Indore retains its flavors and essence even as it evolves as a global and modern city, HR (operations) and key accounts manager (BFSI), NRI Harpreet Kaur Dang told Free Press.

Harpreet added that “The city is well-known for its cuisine, festivals, and handmade goods across the country while also emerging as the city of the future. It is the ideal location for a balanced and sustainable life.”

Harpreet, a proud Indori, is living in Doha Qatar, misses ‘Sev’ from Indore and homemade food cooked by her mother and aunt.

Indore has set an example for other cities

“Indore undoubtedly has the best street cuisine and variety of flavors to choose from. Indore has been ranked as the cleanest city in India six times in a row and emerged as one of India's most advanced and sustainable cities.

Indore is well positioned to become a landmark city and a benchmark of educational excellence, brilliant infrastructure, and good governance thanks to its young population. Indore is also an educational hub offering world-class education and professional development across all sectors. All of these reasons coupled with the warmth and hospitality of Indoreans make it a must visit places for all,” said Harpreet. Therefore, Indore became an example for other cities and states to emulate.

Concept of a dustbin on wheels

Not only the cleanest city, she believes that Indore is also the nations smartest city as it is home to NATRAX, Asia's longest high-speed track - the fifth largest in the world, India's first water-plus city, and the city that popularised the dustbin-on-wheels concept.

PBD: Voice and opportunity for expats from Indore

“PBD not only is a voice for the expats from Indore, but also an opportunity to discuss the obstacles of migrating abroad as well as their experiences in a global city. They can guide the youth about what it's like to live as an Indian expat abroad, the preparations that must be made, the risks and opportunities,” Harpreet added.

Parking management can be improved

She believes, “Indore still has some areas of opportunity which the administration can look forward to solving, for example the traffic woes of city, parking space for growing number of vehicles”. Also, she added Indore after being the ‘cleanest city’, we have to make the ‘greenest city’.