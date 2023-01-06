e-Paper Get App
PBD Convention: For 17th PBD conference, Guest arrived in Indore

IDA Chairman Jaipal Singh Chawada welcomed the guests for PBD Conference.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 06, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo |
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): From Friday morning, the arrival of the guests for 17th PBD conference started in Indore. The first batch of the guests arrived at Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar airport this morning. Total six people of three families arrived from Mauritius to Delhi for PBD conference. They were welcomed by International Development Association (IDA) chairman Jaipal Singh Chawada, IDA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) RP. Ahirwar. The guests will stay at homes instead of hotels. Thus, to receive the guests of PBD conference, host will be present at the airport to welcome the guests. Rest of the guests will arrive soon for the conference and make this event a grand event. PBD conference in Madhya Pradesh is unique opportunity for Pravasis from the state to reconnect with their roots, 450 investors were participating out of which investors from 65 countries and diplomat from 20 countries will be there.

FP Photo

FP Photo |

article-image

