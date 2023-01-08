e-Paper Get App
Indians will be seen in multinational companies like Google, Microsoft, and Adobe, says CM of Madhya Pradesh

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, January 08, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, welcomed the youth at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. He said that this welcome is not only in words the welcome is with the feelings. This feeling can be seen on the roads of Indore, as the city is shining with bright lights.

The people in Indore are fighting that the NRIs will not stay in hotels but will stay at home, he added. 120 home stays have been booked for the NRIs.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan explaining Newton's law said how gravity was discovered. Newton innovated, similarly the Indian Youth innovate.

"Indians will be seen in multinational companies like Google, Microsoft, and Adobe. Indians are there from development to board room. There are so many names, who have worked to create a new history of success", he added. 

CM further said, "If a bird is sitting on a branch, it does not trust the tree or the branch but its wings. Indian engineers have proved their mettle on their own. India is moving forward in sports, technology, and startups".

