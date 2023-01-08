Union Minister Anurag Thakur addresses youth at Pravasi Bhartiya Divas' inaugural session

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Singh Thakur, addressed the gathering at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in brief. He talked about policies launched by the government of India to harness the energy and ideas of diaspora Indians and connect them to India's youth and with India's own youthful demographic success story.

He welcomed all the NRIs to the cleanest city, Indore, to mark the day and said that Indore has not been awarded as the cleanest city for the first time but consecutively for six time. He went on to say that this would only be possible with the support of the government and society.

Further, he said, "Mere Pyare Deshwasiyo" because India remembers and respects everyone. We have moved ahead of those who ruled us for 200 years by leaving behind their economies.

"At the time of the disaster, we did not depend on the world, India administered 200 crores of vaccines, nation has given vaccines to more than 100 countries, the other countries could not even think of this," he added.

He stated that the space, defence and drone sectors are emerging in India.

He added, "We don't see the color of the passport, we see the blood relation. The more you travel around India, the more you will know about the problems and will be able to offer solutions".