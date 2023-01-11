Madhya Pradesh: Union ministers pay obeisance to Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlingam in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): External affairs minister S Jaishankar, who reached Indore to attend the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention, visited Mahakaleshwar Temple after reaching here on Tuesday. He worshipped and took blessings of Mahakal. He also visited Shri Mahakal Lok.

At the launch of the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas programme on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to all expatriates that Mahakal Lok has become a grand and divine expansion, everyone should go there. Following this, the Foreign Minister had reached Ujjain on Tuesday.

Jaishankar posted the photos on his Twitter handle. He also wrote that this morning in Ujjain I got the good fortune to have the darshan of Shri Mahakal. ‘I Wished for the progress of the nation and the welfare of the world, hail Lord Mahakaal.’

In another tweet, he said that I got a chance to visit Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. Shri Mahakal Lok Corridor is definitely a wonderful achievement. All the devotees are appreciating it.

In the evening, Union HRD minister Dharmendra Pradhan paid obseisance to the presiding deity at Mahakaleshwar Temple. He was accompanied by higher education minister Mohan Yadav.

On behalf of Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee, collector Asheesh Singh presented mementos to the ministers.

