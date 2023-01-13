Madhya Pradesh: Expression of interest of over Rs 15.42 lakh crore received in Global Investor Summit

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state received expression of interest (EoI) worth more than Rs 15.42,500 lakh crore during the two-day Global Investor Summit (GIS-2023) that concluded on Thursday. Overwhelmed with the response, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that if these EoIs materialise into investment then it would create 29 lakh jobs in the state. During the concluding ceremony, the CM also made three major announcements for new industrial units as part of state’s ease of doing policy.

During the ceremony, the CM shared details of discussions with business leaders and meetings with delegations. He also shared the seven-point-strategy of the government to assist industries in the state. He said that implementation of the EoIs would add a glorious chapter in the progress of the state.

New convention centre with 10K seating capacity in city

Taking serious note of the fact that a few delegates failed to get a seat during the inauguration of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Sammelan in the Grand Hall due to limited seating capacity, the CM announced construction of a new convention centre with 10,000 audience capacity in the city.

How can I help window in Invest MP portal

Chief Minister Chouhan said that the investors would not have to travel to Bhopal to seek solution of problems faced by them. For redressal of complaints, a separate window of ‘How Can I Help You’ will be launched on www.invest.mp.gov.in portal from January 26, 2023.

Three major announcements for new units

Play & Play Policy: Like IT and ITES, this scheme would be for small investors of textile sectors and start-ups.

Deemed permission:

The new units coming up in the notified government and private sector industrial areas and parks would no longer require the No Objection Certificate (NOC) or clearances from different agencies or departments. Owners would not have to rush to Bhopal for permission.

No inspection of unit up to 3 years:

Offering a major relief from inspectors, the CM announced that there would be no inspection of new units for the first three years. They would be allowed to do business without tension.

EoIs received sector wise

Sector EOIs in Rs

Renewable Energy 06,09,478 lakh cr.

Urban Infrastruture 02,80,753 lakch cr.

Food Professing & Agri 01,06149 lakh cr.

Mining & allied units 98305 cr.

IT and ITEs 78778 cr.

Chemical & petroleum 76769 cr.

Mislenious services 71,351 cr.

Automobile & EV 42254 cr.

Pharma & Health care 17991 cr.

Logistics & Warehousing 17,916 cr.

Textile & garments 16914 cr.

Miselneious sectors 01,25,853 lakh cr.