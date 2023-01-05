Learning with Adventure, Unravelling new Naturescape near Indore: Janapav Kuti

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): When feeling low, people write, talk or visit a doctor, but the best way to counteract feeling low is visiting the highest point of Malwa plateau. Other than being the highest point of the plateau, Janapav Kuti is a beautiful getaway for nature and adventure lovers.

Breaking the monotony of everyday life, tourists often plan family trips to this scenic mountain surrounded by dense forest. It is the perfect place to click pictures, have corns, plan a picnic and for chilling out with friends.

Janapav Kuti is famous for its scenic views as well as its religious importance. Stories about origination of various rivers follow the mountain. While the stories cannot be confirmed, the air around the place can surely relax every visitor, taking away stress from city hassles.

Representative Image |

How to reach Janapav Kuti

Set at a distance of 44.7 kilometres from Free Press office, you can easily reach the place in an hour and 15 minutes considering traffic on weekends. Since, the way to the place is smooth and is mostly covered on highway, it is easy and quick getaway for people residing in Indore.

To reach Janapav Kuti, you have to drive towards Khargone taking Khargone – Indore highway for 4.3 kilometres. Heading out to National Highway 52, you can easily find directions to Janapav Kuti.

When you are near the designation, it is suggested to consult with locals for exact directions.

Representative Image |

Dense forest, clean pond and inspiring mountain

Janapav Kuti has different inspirations for different people. Some people rejoice with their family losing years and reliving the best time of their life. Mehendi artist Munira Kotawala said, “I visited the place with my husband, and it felt like we were newlyweds again.” She elaborated that the place charmed them bringing back romance to their life.

For adventure seekers, the gigantic mountain and its surrounding dense forest invites them to explore and trek on its twisty ways. In the dense forest, you can find interesting biodiversity. If you spend some quality time in early morning or evening, then you can enjoy the music of birds chirping greetings to each other. Large variety of different species of plants is sure to attract botany enthusiasts.

Religious importance and folklore

According to the mythology, Janapav Kuti is the birthplace of Lord Parshurama, the sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu, and is considered sacred by the Hindu community. At the top of the hill, there is an ashram of Jamadagni, the father of Parashurama. His mother Renuka was a renowned medical practitioner and had then grown a variety of herbs on the hill and its surroundings.

Stories about origination of twelve rivers from the tank situated on this hill, including Chambal, Saraswati and Nakheri are quite popular here.

Every year on Kartik Purnima, which is the first full moon after Diwali, a colourful fair is organised at Janapav Kuti.

Representative Image |

Secrets of Ayurveda and temple

Following the legend story about plantation of herbs, Ayurvedic doctors from all over the country often visit the hill looking for herbs. However, secrets of Ayurveda are still not known about the place.

For religious and architecture enthusiasts, there is a beautiful temple near the mountain. The temple is constructed alongside a pond, where one can take a dip and refresh from the journey. Old architecture of the temple and clean pond is a nice place to visit with family.

Travel Advisory

* You can carry stove and other items to prepare food there or carry home-cooked packaged food.

* There are no tea or coffee stalls on the way. Therefore, it is suggested to carry your choice of beverage.

* Enthusiastic photographers should carry their cameras as there are various opportunities for clicking pictures.

* You must carry bottled water.

* You can carry picnic mat and sit around to enjoy your meal on the way.

* For trekking, you must carry proper gears and ensure that you are trekking in a group with an experienced guide.

* Remember to carry your trekking shoes.