Indore: President, PM to be in city for 5 hours

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be here on January 10 and 9 respectively to participate in the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas Conference, will stay here for about five hours. They will host the lunch session for the Presidents of Guyana and Suriname and other guests.

The stage is almost set for the high-profile meet. Responsibilities have been assigned to the officers posted in the district. Divisional commissioner, Dr Pawan Sharma, held a meeting of senior officers and reviewed the preparations minutely at the Brilliant Convention Centre.

HIGH-LEVEL MEETING

Police commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra, collector Dr Ilayaraja T, IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal, additional commissioners of police, Manish Kapuria, and Rajesh Hingankar, and senior officers of the police and district administration were present at the meeting.

They also discussed the entire plans laid out during the landing and the stay and the departure of the President and Prime Minister and other distinguished guests. The review meeting also discussed the food arrangements for the heads of state, other programmes, exhibitions, group dinner, health communication plan, electrical safety, fire-fighting system etc. In the meeting, divisional commissioner Dr Sharma reminded the officers of the importance of their role.

They were instructed to see that from the landing of the guests till the Conference gets over, everything goes off smoothly and the entire operations should be glitch-free. The meeting also discussed all the signages should be properly placed and the guests should not be inconvenienced under any circumstances.

It was informed that RTPCR teams would be stationed at the airport, venue and major hotels. Dr Sharma said the collector of Dhar, Ujjain and Khandwa is being directed to set up counters for the guests at the entry point.

Commissioner of Police Harinarayan Chari Mishra gave detailed information on the security arrangements. Collector Dr Ilayaraja briefed about the administrative arrangements and explained in detail about the responsibilities assigned to each officer. He said the meetings would be frequent and mock drills of the arrangements would also be done.