Learning with Adventure, Unravelling new Naturescape near Indore: Gommat Giri

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A religious and scenic quick getaway from the city, set at a distance of 10.3 kilometres from Free Press. If you want to enjoy simplicity of life in serene environment, experience peace and become meditative for a while, then Gommat Giri is the perfect spot for your weekend trip.

Walking up the stairs at Gomat Giri feels like a stairway to heaven. Pleasant weather, view of horizon and skyline filled with airplanes are main attractions of the place.

How to reach Gommat Giri

As the place is barely at a distance of 10.3 kilometres, it is convenient to ride a bike or drive a car to the hillock. It is the perfect place to go for a morning cycling ride.

The route for reaching Gommat Giri is simple. You have to drive from Netaji Subash Marg to Sadar Bazar for 1.6 kilometers. Then, enjoying a long drive on the clean airport road, you will reach the hillock. It is set in Nainod village.

Make new friends and experience serenity

Peaceful environment with beautiful skyline attracts people to Gommat Giri. While the natural beauty of this place is stunning, it is the hospitality and mannerism of people that makes tourist feel special.

Sharing their experience, homemaker Meena Hinduja said, “My experience at this place was beautiful, because I love the pace of life here.” She explained that people paid attention to little details and addressed each other with respect and consideration.

Architecture muse

The architecture of the temple at Gommat Giri is simple, yet inspiring. It has a plain structure with perfect design that shows the beauty of tradition and discipline.

In Jain style of architecture, bricks were hardly used, and the system of carving out temples from rock faces was adopted. Gommat Giri is a modern design of temple, which is built on a hillock to signify the concept of mountains of immortality.

Travel Advisory

* You should carry bottled water for the way.

* Carry a change of clothes if you are planning to stay.

* You can get snacks and food from nearby stores. However, if you are planning a picnic, then it is advisable to carry food.

* Wear your walking shoes, as one can explore and experience better on foot here.