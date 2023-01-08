Learning with Adventure, Unravelling new Naturescape near Indore: Datoda Lake

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Meditating and partying come together at Datoda lake where adventure and peace seekers meet in harmony. With weather cooling down and vacations coming up, it is the perfect time to take a long weekend break and have a quick getaway from the city.Among the beautiful waterfalls and scenic getaways, this place is an escape to calmness and beauty. Whether it is catching up with friends or discovering self, the lake is perfect gateway. Its vast and untouched colours are a must visit sight for a large group of people especially adventure seekers and nature lovers.From sitting by a calm brook to trekking in nearby areas, the place is ideal for explorers.

How to reach Datoda Lake?

Situated at about 25 kilometres from Free Press office, Datoda lake is a quick getaway from the hustle bustle of the city to nature’s abode. One can reach this lake, one can comfortably reach the village in car but have to hike after that to reach the lake.Moving out of the city, one should ring road and further take a turn to bypass from Pipliyahana square. Crossing Ralamandal, one has to continue straight towards Morod.Reaching Bardari, take a right turn to reach Datoda. Remember to check with locals as village often has complicated routes.

Coolness of the lake with marigolds

Surrounded by marigolds, the lake is calm and clean. In a group visit with family and friends, one can enjoy scenic views and cool picnic. Families often prefer carrying cycles to the lake and enjoy the village life. It is a good idea to plan games and carry utensils to cook food. Music system can be carried and used in daytime for party.

Travel Advisory

• You can carry stove and other items to prepare food there or carry home-cooked packaged food, as there are no restaurants or outlets.

• Enthusiastic photographers should carry their cameras as there are various opportunities for clicking pictures.

• You must carry bottled water.

• You can carry picnic mat and sit around to enjoy your meal.

• Wear your walking shoes, as one has to trek for at least 2 kilometers to reach the place.