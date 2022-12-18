Indore: West Discom gears up to welcome guests

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In order to welcome the guests in January 2023 for Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas and Global Investors Meet, West Discom has installed new equipment on the grids, while 25 new VCBs have been installed at different places. Along with this 30 transformers have been given a new look with 50 new transformer boxes having to replace the old existing ones. The major area focused on for development includes Vijay Nagar, Scheme No.114, Lohamandi, and the Niranjanpur area of the city.

Amit Tomar, managing director of MP West Zone Electrical Distribution Company said that all the chief engineers have been given the responsibility for the developments that are to be done within the set period of time. Chief engineer Puneet Dubey, city superintending engineer Manoj Sharma, and rural superintendent engineer DN Sharma have been given the responsibility for the event.

Tomar said, “A large number of pillars have also been painted. Apart from this, patrolling will also be done at those places in the city, where guests will stay in a family instead of a hotel, this work will be done after getting information from the administration. Industrialists and investors can also go for a site visit of Pithampur, so preparations are being made in the Pithampur area also.”