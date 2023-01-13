Indore: Several countries evince interest in MP due to pro-investment policies

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Due to Madhya Pradesh's investment-friendly policies and a suitable cultural and social milieu, there is an increased interest in many countries to invest in Madhya Pradesh, said participants at GIS on Thursday.

In the Global Investors Summit-2023, a session was organised on the topic of International Business Opportunities to introduce the investors of Madhya Pradesh to International Business Opportunities. Counsellors from Thailand, France, Mauritius, and Canada participated in the session.

Canada's finance minister Jennifer Daubeny said that Canada is a partner of Make in India.

“Canada is working on several projects with India in climate change and technology. More than 100 Indian companies are operating in Canada. It is working closely with India in renewable energy, real estate, infrastructure development, agri-food, food processing, and agriculture technology. Canada has an investment of 6.7 billion Canadian dollars in India. Canada has an investment proposal of CAD 9 billion in the area of incubation under consideration. Canadian private investors have already invested 100 billion Canadian dollars in India,” she said.

Consul General of France in Mumbai Jean Marc Seree Charlet said that France has a long-standing relationship with India. France is working with India in the IT sector for years. India has a huge market. Investment in Madhya Pradesh will be increased by increasing bilateral relations.

Consul General of Thailand Donawit Poolsawat said that Thailand receives one million tourists from India every year. “There is a lot of potential for the investors of both countries in the field of tourism. It is being considered to start air service from Indore to Bangkok. It was from India that Buddhists went to Thailand. The ideology of the citizens of Thailand is similar to that of India. It became easier to do business under mutual agreements. Thailand will also make special efforts in the direction of investment from the ASEAN group. Along with this, he will also work in Madhya Pradesh for infrastructure development,” he said.

Counsellor of Mauritius Seewraj Nundlall said that he speaks Bhojpuri along with Hindi. Mauritius has unbreakable relations with India. India has a huge investment in Mauritius. There are possibilities in Indian food processing, agricultural machinery, pharma, biodegradable product products, renewable energy, and infrastructure development. 80 per cent of Mauritius's imports come from India.