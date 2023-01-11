Indore: President gives away Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards 

President Droupadi Murmu |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): President Draupadi Murmu presented the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards under which, politics and community welfare award was given to the President of Guyana, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali; science, technology and education award to Australia's professor Jagdish Chennupati; education to Bhutan's Sanjeev Mehta; art-culture and education to Brazil's Dilip Loundo and Medicine to Brunei's Dr Alexander John.

Dr Vaikuntam Iyer Lakshmanan from Canada got the award for community welfare; art & culture and education award went to Croatia’s Dr Joginder Singh Nijjar; Information Technology to Denmark’s professor Ramjee Prasad; community welfare to Dr Kannan Ambalam of Ethiopia and community welfare and medicine to Dr Amal Kumar Mukhopadhyay of Germany.

The award for business and community welfare went to Reena Vinod Pushkarna of Israel and to Maqsood Sarfi Shiotani of Japan for contribution in the field of education.

Dr Rajagopal of Mexico got the award for education, Community Welfare and Business award went to Amit Kailash Chandra Lath of Poland, community welfare to Parmanand Sukhmal Daswani of Congo, Piyush Gupta of Singapore for Business; Mohanlal Hira of South Africa got it for community welfare and Sanjay Kumar Shivabhai Patel of South Sudan for community welfare and business.

Shivkumar Nadesan of Sri Lanka got the award for community welfare; Dr Dewanchandrebhose Sharman of Suriname for community welfare; Dr Acharna Sharma of Switzerland for science and technology; United Kingdom’s Chandrakant Babubhai Patel for media; Dr Darshan Singh Dhaliwal of USA for trade and community welfare, Ashok Tiwary of Uzbekistan for business; Siddharth Balachandran of UAE for trade and community welfare; Trinidad and Tobago justice Frank Arthur Seepersad was awarded for work in the field of education and community welfare.