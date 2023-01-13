Indore: ‘Need to promote start-up culture’

Representative Image | Photo credit: Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “The vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat can only become a reality if people realise their potential and choose to turn themselves in for start-ups,” said minister, Om Prakash Sakhlecha, at the Global Investors’ Summit’s session on “Startup Ecosystem” at the Brilliant Convention Centre on Thursday. He said, “Madhya Pradesh is effectively working towards supporting young and innovative minds who can cater to the needs of the market effectively. The investors are now considering start-ups as a potential market, where we have already received more than 5,000 positive responses in terms of investments.”

Sakhalecha said, “The Start-up Policy and Implementation Plan, 2022 in Madhya Pradesh has provided the basis for start-ups to grow and develop. A start-up centre has been set up in Bhopal. Soon a centre will come up here.”

FASTEST GROWING ECOSYSTEM

Anurag Jain, secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, said that in six years, since 2016, the youth of the country have made the start-up ecosystem the third largest in the world. It is the fastest growing ecosystem in the world. He said, “Innovation in start-ups is a result of globalisation in technology. If we aim to make India a start-up hub, we need to focus on knowledge, innovation, and technology.”

In the session, Padmaja Ruparel, founder MD, Indian Angel Ltd.; Amit Kumar, founder MD, Pratap Snacks; Vishesh Khurana, co-founder, Ship Rocket; and Anil Joshi, founder MD, Unicorn India Venture discussed in details the benefits of the Madhya Pradesh start-up policy.

WOMEN LEADING THE SHOW

Explaining the features of Madhya Pradesh’s start-up ecosystem, the Industry commissioner and secretary MSME, P.Narhari, said, “There are 2, 597 start-ups recognised by DBIT in the state, out of which 1,143 start-ups are headed by women. The possibilities of agriculture, food and product based start-ups are high in the state. School students are also given information about skill training and start-ups in the state. The start-up portal of the state is integrated with that of the Centre where young entrepreneurs can get to know about start-up training, grants and policy related information.

Invest smartly to earn more

Padmaja Ruparel told the Free Press that to gain money from the market, one needs to invest smartly in start-ups. In the coming years, these start-ups hold a huge potential to surge their sales. This, in turn, will help grow the assets of an investing company too. She said, “To bring wealth, value, and jobs into the market, the government, entrepreneurs and the investors need to work in tandem.”

“There are 2, 597 start-ups recognised by the DBIT in the state, out of which 1,143 start-ups are headed by women" - Industry commissioner and secretary MSME, P. Narhari