Indore: MEA men frown over BCC sitting capacity

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The sitting capacity at the Brilliant Convention Centre (BCC) was enough to upset the officials of the Ministry of External Affairs who were here to inspect the preparedness for the Big-Ticket Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas event.

While the BCC’s seating capacity is around 2100, the number of participating guests would be anything between 2500 and 2600. The officials were here for two days.

A four-member team of MEA officers, led by the protocol officer, Asim Vohra, reached the city on Tuesday evening. They held review meetings at the BCC and at the airport too.

The team conducted a minute inspection of the BCC and took stock of the arrangements. They checked the preparedness of food, lodging, cultural and tour logistics.

Worried with the sitting capacity at the BCC, they instructed local officials to sort out the issue.

At the airport, the MEA officials took stock of the arrangements made for the guests. During the inspections and meeting, collector Ilayaraja T., IMC commissioner, Pratibha Pal, and other officials of several departments were present.

The MEA officials will be visiting the city again during the first week of January to assess the final arrangements.

