Indore: Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite hymn to resonate in 20 languages at venue

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention will begin with Mahatma Gandhi's favourite hymn Vaishnav Jan To Tene Kahiye. The hymn, recorded in 20 different languages by artists from 20 countries of the G-20 group, will be heard at the venue.

India holds the Presidency of G-20 from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023.

Apart from attractive lighting, the decoration of the stage and venue has been done with flowers flown in from different parts of the country and abroad. Flowers have been specially brought from Thailand and Himachal.

The main stage has been decorated with three types of coloured flowers. Red-coloured Anthurium, brought from Bangkok, is being placed on the top. White Chrysanthemums will be there in the middle and Yellow Lilium flowers will be placed in the bottom.

Along with Bangalore and Pune, about 40 types of flowers have also been flown in from Himachal Pradesh.