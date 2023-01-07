Indore: NRIs show interest in local start-ups

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): NRIs from 19 countries participated in the ‘Pitch to Pravasi’ programme organised on Saturday where more than 10 start-ups pitched for funding, while 10 other start-ups showcased their products.

The NRIs showed keen interest in the start-ups and understood the ecosystem in Indore and expressed their desire to invest here.

Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani, deputy mayor of London for Business Rajesh Agrawal and others were present in the programme.

On this occasion, MP Lalwani, referring to the journey of developing the start-up ecosystem of Indore, said a start-up-friendly policy has been made in Indore and Madhya Pradesh. All possible facilities are being provided for start-ups.

London's deputy mayor Rajesh Agrawal shared his experiences of developing London's ecosystem and how fashion tech, food tech and other technologies are constantly growing.

Savan Laddha, the founder of Worky Co-Working, said that there are more than 2,700 start-ups registered in Indore and now people are focusing on start-ups instead of doing jobs.