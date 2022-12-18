e-Paper Get App
Indore: Kite festival planned during NRI meet

Indore: Kite festival planned during NRI meet

-     Guests to enjoy dishes associated with Makar Sankranti -     Ahmedabad's leading kite artist ‘Kite Kings’ to take part

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, December 18, 2022, 01:58 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation along with Association of Industries Madhya Pradesh and Indian Plast Pack Forum are organising a kite festival for NRIs coming to participate in Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas (PBD) convention which is going to be held from January 8 to 10 in the city.

“In this event, the visiting NRIs will be able to enjoy the main dish of Makar Sankranti along with the kite festival. Along with this, vintage car exhibition, various activities for children and other cultural programmes will be organised,” municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal said.

The main feature of this festival will be that only cotton thread, (silk thread in case of big size kites) will be used for flying kites of different colours and sizes. “Use of other types of thread will be completely prohibited in this festival,” Pal said.

In a meeting with office-bearers of both the associations, Pal informed about use of thread permitted in kite festival.

She said that cotton thread is biodegradable, and they don’t cut one’s hand.

The venue will be zero waste and no plastic will be used in the programme. The event will be organised at La Omni located in Vijay Nagar. Ahmedabad's leading kite artist ‘Kite Kings’ will participate in this event.

Read Also
Indore Municipal Corporation concludes 'Paddle for Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Cyclothon'
article-image

