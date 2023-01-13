Indore: 'Come and work in field of social infrastructure'  

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Union minister of state for steel Faggan Singh Kulaste has said that investors are invited to Madhya Pradesh to work in the field of social infrastructure where they will get ample scope to invest and work.

Kulaste was addressing the session 'Social Infrastructure Financing' at Brilliant Convention Center Indore on the second day of the global investors summit on Thursday.

He said there are many areas like education, health and cleanliness, where there are immense possibilities for work. There is a need to make people aware and motivate them to move forward in socio-economic development. Investors, foundations, and institutions working in education, health, agriculture development, skill development and other sectors should first decide where and what they want to do. Mark the area and work by making an action plan. The government will provide all possible help to them.

ACS agriculture development and farmer welfare Ashok Varnwal gave a presentation on the present social and economic scenario of Madhya Pradesh at the beginning of the session “Social Infrastructure Financing”.

He gave detailed information on other subjects including education, technical education, health, employment, skill development, women empowerment, agriculture and rural development in the state. He said that many programmes are being run successfully in Madhya Pradesh.

In Jal Jeevan Mission, Burhanpur district has become the first district in the country to provide drinking water through tap water supply to every household. There is a target to train 10,000 youth every year in the Global Skill Park being established in Bhopal. Madhya Pradesh is moving forward as a leading education hub.

He also gave detailed information regarding CM Rise Schools and other development programmes of the state government.

Abhishek Lakhtakia, chief strategy officer, JSW Foundation spoke on “JSW Social Investments and Initiatives in Madhya Pradesh and Future Prospectus”, chief Nutrition Section, UNICEF, Arjan D Watt on “Opportunities for Private and Public Sector in Accelerating SDGS For Children”, general manager, ITC Foundation, B Vijayawardhan on, “ITC Social Investments in Madhya Pradesh and Road Map for Further Development”, Shweta Sharma Kukreja, CEO, Central Square Foundation on “CSF Social Investments and Initiatives in Madhya Pradesh and Future Prospectus”, “ADB Social Investments and Initiatives in Madhya Pradesh and Future Prospectus” by ACN Development Bank Deputy Country Director India Ou Zhuang and Dr Santosh Mathew of Bill & Melinda Foundation on “BMGF Social Investments and Initiatives in Madhya Pradesh and Future Prospectus” gave a presentation.

