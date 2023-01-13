Indore: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets industry honchos

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan | ANI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a one-to-one discussion with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Ranjan Mehta, executive chairman, Epic Group, a leading group in the garment sector based in Hong Kong, has offered to make an investment of Rs 400 crore.

The group also expressed its willingness to set-up a garment unit. The unit will generate employment opportunities for about 10,000 people.

Epic Group supplies garments to multinational companies like Levis, Amazon, Walmart, Nautica etc. The group currently has units operating out of Bangladesh, Jordan, Vietnam and Ethiopia. The group is keen on shifting some of its activities from Bangladesh to Madhya Pradesh. The group discussed setting up training centres here. About 80 percent export will be done from the unit of the group to be established here.

Welcoming the proposal, CM Chouhan said all facilities and procedures will be completed speedily.

Norway keen on long-term investment

A delegation led by Hans Jacob Fiedelud from Norway discussed long-term investments in solar, wind, green and renewable energies in Chhindwara district. The delegation expressed its desire to work in the field of climate change and environment.

Israel happy with MP

Israel’s consul-general Kobbi Shohasani and trade commissioner Istav Elmalak said Israeli companies have invested in India in energy, telecommunications, real estate and water technology.

Israeli companies are also interested in conducting various activities in the field of agriculture in Madhya Pradesh and investing in the same. Their companies were also willing to invest in skill development, smart city development and infrastructure development.

Cyber city near Bhopal

In a meeting with CM Chouhan, Harish Ahuja of M/s Shahi Exports made a proposal regarding the setting up of a readymade garment unit with an investment of Rs 200 crore on 25 acres of land near Indore. Netlink Strategic Solution Pvt Ltd, in collaboration with Flash Scientific Technology of America, is interested in building a cyber city near Bhopal with an investment of Rs 200 crores. Anurag Srivastava from Netlink said he was keen on investing Rs 25 crore in start-up promotion.