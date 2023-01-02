HUMARA HERITAGE: Krishnapura Chhatri- Cenotaphs of three great rulers

Chaurasi Khambon Ki Chhatri

Picture credits: indiantouristplacetop10.blogspot.com |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There are exquisite cenotaphs of the three later Holkar rulers at Krishnapura area. The memorial was made in 1859 over the ashes of another women ruler of Malwa, Maharani Krishna Bai Holkar. The other two cenotaphs are of Tukoji Rao II and Shivaji Rao were also made after their death.

The archaeology department official, Dr Devi Prasad Pandey said that these memorials in stone are gracefully poised on the banks of the Khan River. Maharani Krishna Bai was made guardian of prince Maharaja Malhar Rao II after the death of Tulsa Bai, wife of Yeshwant Rao Holkar I. Cenotaph of Krishna Bai Holkar is an example of Hindu temple architecture, and combines Mughal, Maratha and Rajput style of architecture.

Entrance of the Chhatri is made very decorative which is made up of marble with the image of Ganesha engraved on it, which is truly Maratha in style. Images of doorkeepers, lord Krishna and cows are engraved on it. On both sides of the entrance images of doorkeepers are engraved and they are wearing Maratha style of clothes on their bodies, Dr Pandey said.

Dr Pandey said that outer pillars of the cenotaph are joined together to form the arched door, Mandap is erected with the help of 36 pillars. Interior hall of the cenotaph is erected in the Panch-Rath style of Hindu temple architecture.

The other two Chhatris are of Tukoji Rao II and Shivaji Rao, father and son, are linked by a common oblong prayer hall with ornately carved arches and pillars on a high platform along the garbhagriha containing life size statues of these rulers, he added.

Fountains were there

According to information, there were 12 functioning fountains in the temple premises of Krishna Bai Holkar Chhatri . Now they are no longer exist. The fountains were connected with the idol of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati with Lord Ganesha in their hands pouring water on the Shiv Ling below.