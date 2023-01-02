PBD Guest Interview: Ravindra Kumar Jain says BRAIN DRAIN is reversing, need to focus on manufacturing

FP Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With India growing as a global leader, the brain drain is reversing with Indians returning to their homeland to serve the country. Citing this change with various examples, secretary of India Myanmar Chamber of Commerce and managing director of 4R Business Alliance Company Limited, Yangon, Myanmar, Ravindra Kumar Jain said that the need of the hour is a stronger manufacturing base.

“India is on the right track but needs more development in the manufacturing sector. India has the advantage of being a major consumer and excels in the services sector as it has some of the best IT companies in the world,” Jain said.

“However, when it comes to hardware, we need to be able to manufacture all the necessary parts in the country, which is possible with government and investor’s support,” Jain said.

A robust manufacturing base in India would make the country self-dependent and more powerful, he added.

Working in emergency medical services and medicine, Jain, who works in the field of emergency medical services and medicine, said that India stands on par with the world. “Medical emergency services and all medical facilities including transplants are as good as it is in the USA and any other developed country,” Jain said.

Drive weakness out with hard work

An essential life lesson that Jain stresses are to overcome weakness with commitment and hard work. Jain doesn’t just say it, he follows it. Jain said, “I moved to Indore in 1989 and completed my bachelor's in science but it was in Hindi medium.”

While he knew English, his lack of proficiency was a restricting factor for global outreach. “I wanted to learn to speak in English, but my parents did not want to spend further on my education, so I start a tutorial that is still run by my friend in Indore,” Jain said. Using the income from the tutorial, he completed his master in English literature. Soon he started his career as a medical representative and now is a managing director in an international company. His sons too have set similar inspirational examples, following his ideology.

His elder son Romil Jain is the first Indian to become president of the student's union at the University of British Columbia, Vancouver.

India’s Strength

• Talented Indians, the so-called brains of the world, want to return to India and serve their homeland. More than 36 percent of top doctors in the USA are Indians.

• India is advanced in medical sciences. A therapy named Proton therapy first came to India before other developed countries. We are the third in the world to have it, after Korea and Japan. It is developed by an Indian-origin doctor!

• India has good economic growth.

• In India, mobile and internet is the cheapest in the world.

• India has the most advanced digitalisation and growth in that sector. Even the smallest transactions are done online.

• India is the only country in the world that is both a manufacturer and a consumer. The USA is just a consumer. China is only a manufacturer.

Indore’s needs & added advantage

Traffic is the biggest shortcoming for Indore today. It is easy to work on it. Administration can install cameras on every street, track each defaulter and directly deduct the fine from bank accounts. We need to stop tolerating those who break traffic rules. Even NRIs in India behave badly because it is tolerated.

Indore is more than capable of bringing this change. The city surprised the world with its record in cleanliness. People are smart and intelligent enough here. We just need strict rules to begin the change.

Challenges and targets for India

• We need to grow in manufacturing. We are leading in software and now we must grow in hardware. We should not depend on any other country for our supplies.

• Not everyone is willing to accept transparency in all transactions, but reluctance can be dealt with.