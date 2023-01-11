Global Investors Summit: Tata Power to start 3 projects in MP; Birla calls state its 'Karma Bhoomi'

GIS is being held in Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh):The seventh edition of the ‘Invest Madhya Pradesh-Global Investors Summit’ began in Indore on Wednesday. The event was attended by many industrialists and businessmen from all around the globe.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the event, Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran said, “Clearly in a global economy that is quite volatile and going through difficulties, India is extremely well placed. This decade and the upcoming decades we will see enormous growth opportunities for India.”

Talking about Madhya Pradesh’s role in strengthening the Indian economy, he said, “In this context, I think Madhya Pradesh has a very strong potential. The biggest advantage that the state has is that 62 percent of the population is in the working age and the state has very rich natural resources. It has got tremendous opportunities in the tourism sector, the wildlife as well as the spiritual centres and the cultural heritage.”

He also said that TCS provides technology support to about 200 companies from Madhya Pradesh and Tata Power is already in discussion for three projects in MP and other projects in multiple sectors.

Director general of Confederation of Indian Industry, Chandrajit Banerjee said, “CII has been in the state since 1989 and is planning to increase its presence in MP. The company is planning to start a new skilling centre in Pithampur, supported by MPIDC to encourage the youth. It also plans to create 1,000 jobs in the next few years, and it will also offer support to startups”

"We will create IP centres for the rural community so that we can train them and they will be able to take IP protection from these centres to create their own products", Banerjee said.

'MP is Aditya Birla Group's Karma Bhoomi'

Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said that Madhya Pradesh gives investors a warm experience and also called MP the company's 'Karma Bhoomi'.

“We have been partners with the state for over seven decades, and we will continue to grow with the state", Birla added.

Calling Madhya Pradesh, the Model Pradesh, Force Motors chairman Abhay Firodia said “In the last two decades, Madhya Pradesh has changed. There are many reasons for the development, the first being the people, whose dedication and work ethics are very high.”

He further added, “The infrastructure in MP has grown at a very fast pace. I have seen Indore dirty and unorganised. Today it is not only the cleanest city in India but, the discipline of people and their involvement is so strong that any industrialist will have to think where else he can find such an environment.”