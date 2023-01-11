Madhya Pradesh: MPPSC to hold special mains exam-2019 for 2721 candidates in April

MPPSC building |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) is going to hold special main examination for 2,721 reserved category candidates, who had cleared state service prelims exam-2019 in the revised results.

The candidates who had cleared the state service main exam-2019 held in March last year will not have to take the main exam once again. The special main exam is only for candidates who cleared the prelims when the results were revised following an order of High Court.

The special main exams will be conducted from April 15 to April 20. The MPPSC will accept the applications from January 23 to February 22.

According to High Court order, on the basis of the results of the two examinations (old main exam and special exam which is to be conducted), a fresh list of selected candidates in terms of Recruitment Rules, 2015 for interview will be prepared by merging and normalizing the two lists as per the process adopted by the MPPSC on previous occasions.

State service exam preliminary exam-2019 was held in year 2020 as per 2015 Rules. The results, however, were declared as per amended Rules of 2020.

Later, the main exam was also conducted last year. Following a petition, the high court had declared amended Rules of 2020 ultra virus and directed MPPSC to declare revised results of preliminary exams.

After declaring revised results, MPPSC had announced plans to hold main exams once again for all the candidates.

Those already selected in 2019 moved court after which the ruling came for holding special main exams for candidates declared selected in the revised results.