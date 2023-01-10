Pravasi Bhartiya Divas: NRIs praise Indore's cleanliness and hospitality

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : After a gap of two years, India is hosting the 17th Pravasi Bhartiya Divas Convention in Indore from 8-10 January 2023. The theme of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is “Diaspora: Reliable partners for India’s progress in Amrit Kaal.” As many as 3500 delegates from 70 countries are taking part in the convention.

The delegates were pleased with the city's administration, hospitality, cuisine, and cleanliness. They expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief minister of the state, and other ministers for welcoming them.

Exchange between the diaspora members was enriching

Rahavan Seetharaman and Sangeeta Seetharaman, an NRI couple from Qatar, commented on how lovely the arrangements are. The locals are incredibly friendly and welcoming.

Rahavan, the recipient of the 2017 Pravasi award, expressed his happiness at attending the 17th Pravasi Divas. He continued, "We had a cultural and spiritual fiesta at the event, and it's so closely related to our soul. Some of the exchanges between the various diaspora participants in different sectors are very enriching.

He said that the Prime Minister excelled in establishing brand equity. India is the first country to note that 32 million Indians are serving as an example of dedication and hard work in whatever industry they are involved in. In the past nine years, they have earned a solid reputation for Indian brand equity. Later, he thanked PM Modi and his team. He continued by saying that it was the best PBD Convention he had ever attended, spanning the years 2002 to 2023.

People of Indore and volunteers, police force are very cooperative

A social worker from Qatar NRI Krishna alias Mani Rathi expressed gratitude to the IMC and government for beautifying the city. She went on to say that Indore has undergone significant transformation throughout. For six years in a row, Indore has been recognised as the cleanest city, and the distinction is being held today. She claimed that everyone is working hard to maintain the city clean. She expressed gratitude to the Indore residents, volunteers, police, and support staff for their cooperation.

Hospitality received was at its best

NRI Priyanka Prabhakaran from Malaysia said that they were treated with excellent hospitality right away after arriving at the airport in Indore. She admired Indore's "Chappan Dukan." At the PBD Convention, she said that the event was very well planned.

PBD Convention was ‘Number 1’

NRI Apurv VIjayvargiya and his family from California said that the people are very welcoming, food is very delicious. They said that they have been to different countries across the world but being in Indore feels like India is the best. India is the cleanest among all. The event was fabulous and if we say it in the Indori language it is ‘Number 1’. They are looking for more events in the future, he added.