Global Investors’ Summit: Investor-friendly MP to make capital investment of Rs 48k crore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “The state government will make a capital investment of Rs 48,000 crore in the coming year. The compliance of tax related matters has been completely digitalised in the state and requires minimum physical presence of the investors,” said ACS (finance), Ajit Kesari, said.

He was addressing a session during the Global Investors’ Summit on “Access Madhya Pradesh - Complete Business Solution” on Thursday.

He added that the state is ready to welcome with attractive schemes, concessions, and easy tax compliance system in various sectors and investors should come and avail such benefits.

Senior chartered accountants along with financial and tax system experts were present at the session chaired by state finance minister Jagdish Deora. In the session, Ken Poonosamy, CEO, Economic Development Board, Mauritius underlined the strong economic and strategic ties between India and Mauritius. He said the warmth of citizens, the positive vision and administrative availability of the chief minister made the state a better place for investment.

He also showed interest in development of smart cities and collaboration with the state government.

Vice-president, ICAI, Aniket Talati, informed about tax planning, limited liability partnership, and law & order in the state and said that compliance of company registration and tax rules is the easiest in Madhya Pradesh.

Senior chartered accountant TP Ostwal apprised about provisions related to international tax, law & order and investment. He also emphasised that investors should not only invest in the state but should also set-up their head offices here.

CA Ashish Garg spoke on start-up establishment and CA Manoj Munshi emphasized on labour laws. The session was moderated by CA Manish Dafaria.