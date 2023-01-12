Global Investors Summit: Invest in MP tourism for ‘roaring’ success, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan | ANI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh chief minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, said on Wednesday that the state has immense potential for investments in the tourism sector as a large number of tourists from the country and abroad come to visit the hotspots of historical, cultural, religious and natural interests of the state.

CM Chouhan was addressing a session related to investment in the tourism sector at the Brilliant Convention Centre on the occasion of the Global Investors Summit.

TOURISM, THE TRUMP CARD

Playing on the USP in the tourism sector, CM Chouhan said the state is blessed with the Jyotirlinga Omkareshwar and Mahakaleshwar, Khajuraho, the banks of Ma Narmada in the form of religious tourism. In the wildlife tourism sector too, the big cats, gharials and now cheetahs could be the state’s trump card to mop up investment. He said, given the network of good roads etc, investors must seriously consider investing in the state’s tourism sector.

Explaining the government policies, he said the state is always there to assist the investors in all possible ways.

CAN BOOST COUNTRY’S GDP

Tourism, Culture and Religious Trust and Endowments Minister, Usha Thakur, said the state’s tourism sector will play an important role in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream target of a Rs 5-trillion economy.

Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, GoI, Arvind Singh said, “People’s interest in tourism has grown manifold especially after the pandemic regime. There has been a huge spurt in the number of tourists in all states of the country. The increasing number of tourists is a golden opportunity for investors.

SUITABLE CHOICE

Shivshekhar Shukla, principal secretary, Tourism and Culture and managing director tourism board, said that India’s heartland Madhya Pradesh with a unique wildlife, historical heritage, rich culture and religious pilgrimage sites is a suitable destination for private investors.

There are many features including 11 National Parks, 24 sanctuaries, three Unesco world heritage sites, two Jyotirlingas which attract a huge number of tourists spontaneously.

Read Also Top Honchos speak about Global Investors Summit