Indore (Madhya Pradesh): We already have a strong presence in MP. Around 250 outlets of our company are in MP. We provide IT services to around 200 global companies out of MP. We are having hotels in the state. Around 25000 professionals, including around 10000 professionals in TCS, are working with us in the state. We will further increase our footprints in the state.

CII director general Chandrajit Banerjee |

We pledge to increase resources of CII in MP. We will increase both manpower and as well as the number of offices in the state. We will open a skill centre in Pithampur. We will open one centre of excellence in Indore or any other city of the government’s choice in the state. Our centre covers areas of entrepreneurship, logistics, water, sustainability and innovation.

Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla |

We have an old relationship with MP. This state may not have been our Janmabhoomi but it has been our Karmbhoomi since the start. Our flagship company Grasim foundation was laid in Nagda. We operate our seven businesses from MP. Our total investment has crossed the Rs 60,000 crore mark in the state. We are looking to invest Rs 15,000 crore over the next five years in the state.

Force Motors chairman Aditya Firodia |

The Centre made us open up our business in MP about 35 years ago. We had a very bad phase in the initial 15 years. There were no water, power, or roads and there was no redressal system. Things changed completely in 20 years. For me, MP is a ‘Model Pradesh’ now. I see it as a good place for investment.

Accenture India chairperson Rekha Menon |

We are in Tech Age. Tech is changing the way we live. It is exciting to see MP enabling policies aligned with the priorities of the technology industry and seeing that we opened our centre a few months ago in Indore. We have grown dramatically in a few months. Accenture is going to expand its business in the state.

JSW Cement MD Parth Jindal |

Madhya Pradesh is investor friendly state. We don’t want to be left behind and we want to enter MP in a very big and fast way. Soon, we are going to start a state-of-the-art integrated cement plant with an investment to close to Rs 3000 crore in MP. We are also launching a paint facility at an outlay of Rs 1500 crore in Pithampur. In total, we are going to invest Rs 4500 crore in next two years in MP.

Reliance New Energy executive director Nikhil Meswani |

Madhya Pradesh is home to our 730 outlets providing jobs to Rs 15000 directly or indirectly. We are going to provide Jio 5G service in all 52 districts in the state by December 2023. Reliance Group had already invested over Rs 22000 crore in the state. We are planning to invest Rs 40000 in years to come.

Bajaj Finserv chairman Sanjeev Bajaj |

MP has tremendous opportunities for all investors. The state is developing many industrial areas. As far as the Bajaj Group is concerned, we are here for decades. Initially, Bajaj Finance was present in 150 cities and towns in MP. Within two years, we are now in over 300 cities and towns. The future of Bajaj is in sync and linked with the future of Madhya Pradesh.

Avaada Group chairman Vineet Mittal |

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh has brought about sea changes in the infrastructure of MP. We started our business in 2013. Now, we are implementing a solar project worth Rs 1200 crore in Agar district. We are bringing the biggest project in solar-integrated manufacturing to MP. We are investing in silicon two-module manufacturing near Indore, which is one of the big investments of the Avaada Group.

Adani Agro chairman Pranav Adani |

Our ongoing projects in MP have a combined project value of Rs 27500 crore. We are operational in a large number of sectors including power generation and transmission, gas distribution, integrated natural, agri process, defence etc. We are investing more than Rs 60000 crore in the fields of minerals, energy, agriculture, renewable energy and coal in the state.

Godrej Agrovet chairman Nadir Godrej |

A major investment was done in Malanpurin 1991. Since then we have invested several hundred crores, and this year we have added more. As look for expansion, Malanpur seems to be a suitable site. Our company Godrej Agrovet is providing its services to 2 lakh farmers in the state. Our company Godrej Capital is also active in Indore. Soon we will expand in Bhopal too. Godrej said that at of course, I'm truly delighted That I've been cordially invited As a special honoured guest To a State that aspires to be the best. MP is indeed the Central State. Its recent progress has been great! Now ever since liberalisation, we've had rapid growth in our nation. Till now, we have made investments worth over hundreds of crores, and this year we've added significantly more. For GCPL this is a major base. In MP Godrej’s capital's is in Indore.

