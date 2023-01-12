Global Investors’ Summit: Industrialists hail Chouhan’s economic policies

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): All renowned industrialists from across the country who have gathered in Indore for the Global Investors’ Summit appreciated the policies of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the business environment he has created in the state.

Chairman of Tata Group, N Chandrasekaran, said Chouhan created an environment which is apt to investments. This has attracted industrialists to the state, so it is developing by leaps and bounds, he said.

Similarly, director general of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Chandrajit Banerjee, said CII had worked well in Madhya Pradesh, and it was possible because of the policies of the Chief Minister. Those policies have generated positive impact on the investors, besides Chouhan has organised the summit in a better way, Banerjee said.

Managing director of Adani Agro, Pranab Adani, said the social policies of the state government led by Chouhan created a fine impact for which he earned laurels from everywhere, but he also did a fine work in improving the state’s fiscal health. As a result of his economic policies, many industrialists have been attracted to the state, he said.

Chairman of Birla Group, Kumar Mangalam Birla, said Chouhan’s style of working is inspiring, and being enthused by it, he came to attend the summit.

The state has created a positive environment for setting up industries, he said.

In the same way, Chairman of Forbes Motors, Abhay Firodia, said Madhya Pradesh has changed in the past 20 years, and now, one can think about investment in this state.

In fact, the state has progressed so much so that Indore, which was considered a dull city, has earned the tag of the cleanest in the country for several times, he said.

Chairperson of Accenture of India, Rekha Menon, said the MP government’s IT policies have worked wonders and generated an environment which is conducive to creating more IT hubs.

About the industrial environment in MP, managing director of JSW Cement, Parth Jindal, said he has a fine relation with Chouhan whose way of working and policies in various sectors have always brought him closer to the Chief Minister.

Likewise, executive director of Reliance Energy, Nikhil Meswani, said the GDP of Madhya Pradesh shot up three times under the leadership of Chouhan. The state is touching new heights daily, which is highly stimulating, he said.

