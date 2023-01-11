Bajaj Finserv CMD Sanjiv Bajaj addresses in the inaugural session in Global Investors Summit in Indore

Bajaj Finserv CMD Sanjiv Bajaj |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the first day of the Global Investors Summit going on in Indore, Bajaj Finserv CMD Sanjiv Bajaj addressed the investors in the inaugural session.

Bajaj commenced his speech by saying that “I complement the honourable Chief Minister for his leadership in organising the invest Madhya Pradesh Global Investors summit 2023.”

He added that, “His innovative ideas, his progressive policies as he was telling yesterday are the early focus. I think in the year 2006 when he brought about the first such summit he led the way for the progress of Madhya Pradesh. MP has tremendous opportunities for all investors.”

Further he said about few investments of Madhya Pradesh which are,

“Madhya Pradesh is a very strong mineral base and 14 percent of India’s Cement Production is based here. Many of my colleagues have mentioned their investments in that space. It is also a leading producer of coal, manganese, limestone, Copper etc," he said.

He also said, “MP has been categorised as an achiever amongst Indian states in the ease of doing business by the world bank in their rankings. With over a hundred Industrial areas, seven smart cities and a robust multimodal transport system it offers tremendous promise.”

Following this Sanjiv said, “The state is a leading producer for a variety of horticulture crops and offers lucrative opportunities for food processing.”

He added that “In the influence area of Delhi Mumbai industrial corridor the state is developing multiple industrial zones along this corridor and getting ready to rise to the next level of reform.”

‘It is also one of the top tourist attractions of the country and has become a hub of Cheetah tourism that we all have heard about”, he uttered.

However, he said to encourage and urge investors to leverage on these opportunities.

Regarding the Bajaj group, he said “Bajaj group has been here for decades with many of our business from motorcycles to three wheelers, lights, electrical appliances and more recently our financial services businesses whether in loans or insurance.”

Further he added that “Bajaj finance, an NBFC that gives loans was presented to 150 cities and towns in MP but looking at tremendous growth that the state has to offer within two years. We are now from 150 cities and towns to over 300 cities and towns only in Madhya Pradesh. The future of Bajaj is very closely linked with the future of MP.”