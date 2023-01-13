'GIST’ of GIS: IT'S DESTINATION MP FOR INVESTORS

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “Once a BIMARU state, Madhya Pradesh, over the years through relentless hard work, has now emerged as a safe investment destination of the country. Earlier, industrialists may have considered greener pastures, but are now expanding their businesses here. The city has the potential to become the innovation hub of the IT sector,” these views emerged from the discussion of Union ministers, leaders, envoys and consul-general and foreign dignities at the closing ceremony of the GIS-2023 here on Thursday.

The external affairs minister, S. Jaishankar, conveyed his best wishes through a video message while the industrial policy and investment promotion minister, Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon, several public representatives, chief secretary, Iqbal Singh Bains, representatives of industry associations and delegates of the summit were present in large numbers.

Union agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister, Narendra Singh Tomar, said, “Indore, the holy abode of Mata Ahilya, has a glorious history… and today, it is known all over the world for its potential and bright prospects. The way the city and the state handled two prestigious events back-to-back was exemplary.” Tomar said, “Till some time back, industrialists would be making a beeline for other states, but of late, the investment environment has been so cordial that MP stands tall among the traditional states which were the frontrunners for the investors.”

Union Minister for social justice and empowerment, Virendra Kumar Khatik, said, “The state has immense potential for investment today. CM Chouhan has created a favourable environment. Investors from all over the world have come to GIS and have expressed their faith in the state’s administration. In the coming years, along with agriculture, the state will be in the forefront in various fields like industry, science, technology etc.”

Union minister of state for rural development and steel, Faggan Singh Kulaste, said, “Under the vision of PM Modi and the leadership of CM Chouhan, the state is raging ahead. There are several possibilities of investments here. Investors from across the world have come here and shared their ideas, experiences and made valued recommendations.”

Jennifer Dobne, Canada’s commerce minister said, “CM Chouhan has created a business-friendly environment.” Some Canadian companies are already working here and she ensured that more investments will be made in future. “Import-export will increase between India and Canada,” she added.

Speaking of her Indian origin, Faizela, Mauritius’s social integration minister, said her grandparents came to Mauritius from Surat in the 19th century. “India and Mauritius share deep emotional ties. Around 70% of Mauritius’s residents are of Indian origin. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and CM Chouhan, the partnership between the two countries in economic and other sectors will increase in the coming years,” Faizela added.

Holmes Jacob, ambassador of Norway in India, said, “Being the cleanest city in India, there is a desire to roam the streets of Indore. The state’s growth index is in a hyper active mode. Norway is a small country, but two companies from the country are operating out of the state. Norway has world class technology. We will work with Madhya Pradesh especially in the renewable energy and technology sector.”

Kamal Bali, from Eicher Volvo Industries, said, “India is a shining star in the world economy. The demography, democracy, leadership, start-up ecosystem, amazing talent, digital transformation, ease of doing business are all the talk of the corporate world.

Sunil Chordia, chairman of Rajratan Global wires Group, said, “In the last 20 years, industrial progress has taken place at a massive pace in the state due to better roads, electricity coverage, government policies, encouragement and cooperation and the Global Investment Summit was a major hit.”

Amit Singh, group head of Asian Paints, said, “MP’s speed in decision-making is the best in the country. On December 5, 2022, I met CM Chouhan and made a proposal and today (on January 12, 2023), it has been approved. Madhya Pradesh’s policy is inclusive growth and sustainable growth.”

Indore can become innovation hub of IT

Praveen Kankaria, MD, Impetus, said, “Both vision and delivery are being considered for investment in Madhya Pradesh. The cooperation, faith and enthusiasm that the Madhya Pradesh government provides is not to be seen anywhere else. CM Chouhan had resolved to increase the IT sector in the state to the maximum and it is being fulfilled. I live in the Silicon Valley of India, Bengaluru, but I can say with a thrust that most of the innovations in the field of IT are happening in Indore.”

