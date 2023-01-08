Pravasi Bhartiya Divas: Hertigae walk from Boliya Chhatri to Rajwada Gopal Mandir

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Heritage Walk was organised on Sunday morning specially for the foreign guests who came to Indore for the PBD Convention. Guests from Mauritius were present on the walk. They learned about the rich heritage of the city. There will be two heritage walks on Sunday one held in the morning and another will be in the evening.

The heritage walk started in the morning at 8 from Boliya Sarkar Chhatri. The historian Zafar Ansari shared about the heritage with the Mauritius guests and told them unheard facts about Indore and its heritage.

Ansari said, "The guests were wowed looking at the cenotaph and they asked several questions regarding it. The guests then were taken to Krishnapura Chhatri where they enjoyed the cold breeze in the morning and also clicked pictures of the monument."

The guests then were taken to Rajwada Palace where they were told about the rich heritage of Indore and stories of the Holkar era. They were told about the Holkar kings and queens and their brave stories.

Later, the guests were taken to the Gopal Mandir temple where the guests worshipped and learned about the temple and its traditions.

"From there the guests left for the PBD venue. The heritage walk will also be organised in the evening hours for the PBD guests in which another guest will participate," said Ansari.

On this occasion, Indore Smart City superintendent engineer BR Lodhi and IMCs other officials were present.