17th PBD CONFERENCE: Over 3,500 PIOs from 70 nations on board

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Going by the registration status, the enthusiasm among the members of the Indian dispora to participate in the 17th Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas (PBD) Conference can be gauged.

So far, over 3,500 Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) from about 70 countries have registered to take part in the high-profile event set to be held here between January 8 and 10.

IMPORTANCE OF THIS CONFERENCE

The convention assumes special significance as it is the first to be held after the Covid pandemic. The 16th PBD conference was held in virtual mode in the year 2021 in New Delhi.

The President of the Republic of Guyana Dr Mohamed Irfan Ali will be the chief guest of the PBD conference while Chandrika Prasad Santokhi, President of the Republic of Suriname, will be the special guests. Zaneta Mascarenhas, Member of Parliament of Australia, will be the Guest of Honour at the Youth PBD Conference, which will be held on 8 January.

THE THEME

The theme of the PBD is “Pravasi a Trusted Partner for India’s Progress in the Age of Amrit Kaal”, highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for building an Atmanirbhar Bharat in the next 25 years with the contribution of overseas Indians. The 17th edition of the PBD also assumes special significance as it is being organised in 2023, when the country is celebrating the 75th year of Indian Independence and the glorious history of India’s people, culture and achievement.

On the first day that is on January 8, the Yuva Pravasi Bharatiya Divas will be celebrated to connect with young migrants. This event will be organised jointly by the Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. On this day, the state will have the special opportunities to showcase its economy, culture, tourism and technology sectors.

On the second day that is on January 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas Conference. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate a digital exhibition on the theme “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM)’ Contribution of the Diaspora in Indian Freedom Struggle” and release a commemorative postage stamp ‘Go Safe, Go Trained’.

On the third day that is January 10, the conference will conclude with the presentation of the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards and a speech by the President Droupadi Murmu.

THEMED DISCUSSIONS

There will be several themed sessions during the PBD conference with the participation of panelists from overseas Indians. The session will be chaired at the ministerial level. The findings and recommendations from the sessions will be shared with the concerned ministries and departments for further action.

In the first session on January 8, “Role of NRI Youth in Innovations and New Technology” will be discussed.

In second session “Role of NRIs in boosting India’s Healthcare Ecosystem in Amrit Kaal: Vision @ 2047” will be discussed.

On January 9, in third session “India Leveraging Soft Power - Goodwill through Craft, Cuisine and Creativity Enabling Global Mobility of the Indian Workforce will be the topic.

On January 10, the fourth session will deal with “The Role of the Indian Diaspora and an Inclusive Approach to Nation Building”

During the fifth session on the same day, there will be a detailed discussion on the topic of harnessing the potential of migrant women entrepreneurs in Disha.

THREE-NATION MINISTERIAL-LEVEL DELEGATIONS

A large expatriate delegation from countries including UAE, Mauritius, Qatar, Oman, USA, UK, Bahrain, Kuwait and Malaysia will participate. Ministerial-level delegations from Mauritius, Malaysia and Panama also participating.