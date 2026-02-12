 Research On Patanjali Honey Featured In An International Peer-Reviewed Journal
e-Paper Get App
HomePatanjaliResearch On Patanjali Honey Featured In An International Peer-Reviewed Journal

Research On Patanjali Honey Featured In An International Peer-Reviewed Journal

Patanjali’s commitment to quality and safety in honey was validated by an Elsevier-published study in Applied Food Research. Acharya Balkrishna stated it proves India’s world-class standards, protecting the nation from adulteration.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 10:39 PM IST
article-image
Research On Patanjali Honey Featured In An International Peer-reviewed Journal | File Photo

Haridwar: Patanjali accords the highest priority to quality, purity, and consumer safety across all its products. This commitment has received strong scientific validation through the publication of an extensive research study on Patanjali Honey in Applied Food Research, a prestigious international journal published by Elsevier.

On this occasion, Acharya Balkrishna stated that Patanjali embodies the principles it advocates, and this remains an enduring truth. Our mission is to protect the nation from the threat of adulteration, and Patanjali remains unwavering in its commitment to this goal. He further emphasised that Indian food products have historically faced scepticism on global platforms. Nonetheless, this research, published in an international journal, definitively proves that India is capable of achieving world-class research and quality standards and that these standards are indeed being realised. This accomplishment is a source of pride not only for Patanjali but also for the entire Indian FMCG sector.

He highlighted that the study conclusively proved that Patanjali Honey contains no external sugars, synthetic syrups, or harmful chemical residues. This confirms that Patanjali’s supply chain, from raw material sourcing to packaging, follows strict quality control standards. The study clearly demonstrates that Patanjali Honey complies with regulatory standards and reflects robust industrial-grade quality-control systems.

On this occasion, Dr. Anurag Varshney, Chief Scientist at Patanjali, explained that in this study, 25 batches of Patanjali Honey were comprehensively evaluated using advanced analytical techniques, including HPLC, HPTLC, and UHPLC. The findings confirmed that all batches are fully complied with the food safety and quality standards set by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). Moreover, remarkable consistency in quality from batch-to-batch was observed. Dr. Varshney highlighted that Patanjali's primary goal is to deliver safe and pure products to consumers. To achieve this, the organisation regularly applies internationally acknowledged testing standards. He also reiterated Patanjali's dedication to continuous research that meets global benchmarks, ensuring the availability of scientifically validated products to the public.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: BMC Reconstitution Begins With Statutory Committee Appointments, Chairperson Elections And Budget 2026–27 Roadmap
Mumbai News: BMC Reconstitution Begins With Statutory Committee Appointments, Chairperson Elections And Budget 2026–27 Roadmap
SportVot x FPJ: Millat FC Cruise Past Iron Born FC 3–0 As PIFA Sports Colaba FC Thrash Kenkre FC 6–0 In Mumbai Premier League
SportVot x FPJ: Millat FC Cruise Past Iron Born FC 3–0 As PIFA Sports Colaba FC Thrash Kenkre FC 6–0 In Mumbai Premier League
CIDCO Achieves Record-Breaking TBM Tunnel Milestone In Navi Mumbai
CIDCO Achieves Record-Breaking TBM Tunnel Milestone In Navi Mumbai
Political Storm In West Bengal Over Compulsory Singing Of ‘Vande Mataram’ Before National Anthem
Political Storm In West Bengal Over Compulsory Singing Of ‘Vande Mataram’ Before National Anthem

To learn more about how Patanjali Honey consistently meets stringent quality and purity standards, please follow the link below:

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2772502226000740

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Research On Patanjali Honey Featured In An International Peer-Reviewed Journal
Research On Patanjali Honey Featured In An International Peer-Reviewed Journal
Dealing With Vitamin D Deficiency? Ayurveda Shares Tips To Boost Bone Health And Immunity Naturally
Dealing With Vitamin D Deficiency? Ayurveda Shares Tips To Boost Bone Health And Immunity Naturally
World Pulses Day 2026: Ayurveda Explains Why Pulses Are A Daily Diet Essential
World Pulses Day 2026: Ayurveda Explains Why Pulses Are A Daily Diet Essential
Effective Ayurvedic Ways To Manage A Persistent Winter Cough Naturally
Effective Ayurvedic Ways To Manage A Persistent Winter Cough Naturally
Shedding Winter Weight The Ayurvedic Way: 4 Simple Practices That Actually Work
Shedding Winter Weight The Ayurvedic Way: 4 Simple Practices That Actually Work