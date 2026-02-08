Effective Ayurvedic Ways To Manage A Persistent Winter Cough Naturally

Representative Image | File

Persistent coughs are hard to get rid of, and winter often worsens them. Know why these coughs happen, try Ayurvedic tips to manage them, and the Patanjali products that can help.

Why Persistent Cough Happens

Ayurveda considers a persistent cough an indication of Kasa Roga. It is the imbalance of Vata and Kapha Doshas. One major reason is the pollution level, especially in winter. The smog and harmful particles in the air cause respiratory issues. The cold weather deteriorates the Agni or digestive system, allowing toxins or Ama to form in the body, which can cause a persistent cough.

The dry air quality aggravates throat dryness and makes it persistent. The cold air helps viral infections and prolongs your viral cough. Pollutants inside the house like dust and heater smoke worsens the cough. Consumption of oily and heavy foods irritates the Kapha Dosha and creates phlegm and a chronic cough.

In these conditions, Ayurveda can be helpful. Here are Ayurvedic tips to manage a chronic cough. Include Patanjali products to fight it.

4 Ayurvedic Tips to Reduce or Remove Persistent Cough

Herbs and Spices: Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties and reduces chest congestion when mixed with honey. Tulsi in tea or Kadha format calms the throat and fights infections with its antibacterial properties. Mulethi, as a medicine, loosens mucus in the throat. Chew on it or boil it in water to drink it. Chew on Cinnamon to fight throat irritants. Turmeric, with its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, fights cough. Mix it in warm milk. Chewing cloves lowers cough reactions. Divya Kanthamrit Chewable Tablet (6 Gms) contains herbs like Mulethi, Clove, Baheda, and Black Pepper. These calm the throat to lower the cough.

Diet: Warm and easily digestible food, light in oil, calms the throat and boosts digestion. Eat khichdi, soups especially with veggies, and steamed veggies. Avoid dairy products except for turmeric milk, fruits like bananas, custard apple and guavas, and spicy food. Avoiding cold products like ice-creams is no rocket science. Cook moong dal and rice khichdi with Patanjali Unpolished Moong Dal Chilka (500 Gms and 1 Kg) and Patanjali Sona Masoori Rice (1 Kg and 5 Kg). The moong dal is high in protein, tasty, and has all the nutrients required. This aromatic medium-grain rice is rich in nutrients like iron, calcium, potassium and manganese, has high starch and low fat, and is soft enough to go down the throat without hurting it.

Read Also Improve Your Gut Health With Ayurveda: 3 Easy And Effective Methods

Exercise: Breathing exercises clear the respiratory system, make it strong, clean the lungs, and make them healthy. Choose options like Anuloma Vilom, Pranayam, and Kapalabhati. Patanjali Special Chyawanprash (500 Gms and 1 Kg) is the perfect traditional Ayurvedic herbal formulation for immunity, energy levels, and optimum health. It has beneficial herbs like Amla, Saffron, Giloy, Harad, Punamava, Cinnamon, and Kakoli.

Lifestyle: Sip on warm water for hydration or warm herbal teas / concoctions to warm the throat and avoid any irritations. When cleaning any place or travelling outside for work, wear a mask to avoid allergens and resultant respiratory troubles. Keep the surroundings humid with humidifiers to stop your throat from going dry and minimise coughs. Take steam inhalation with Divya Dhara (10 Ml), which has Peppermint, Kapoor, and Ajwain. Drop a few drops in steaming water and inhale the vapours for respiratory good health, provide respite from congestion, and avoid issues like cough.

This winter and through the year, you can avoid persistent coughs if you know the causes, include Ayurveda to stay healthy and find treatment, and opt for Patanjali products.