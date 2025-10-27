Patanjali Leads The Way In Sustainable Farming: National Seminar On Soil Health And Herbal Cultivation Held In Haridwar

National Seminar On Soil Health And Herbal Cultivation Held In Haridwar |

A two-day national seminar on “Soil Health Testing and Management for Sustainable Cultivation of Quality Herbs” was organized on October 27–28, 2025, at Patanjali University, Haridwar, under the joint initiative of the Ministry of AYUSH (Government of India), Patanjali Organic Research Institute, and NABARD, in collaboration with Bharuwa Agriscience. The program was held under the ‘Swasth Dhara’ (Healthy Soil) campaign to promote global awareness of soil health and long-term food security through the “Dhartika Doctor” (DKD) automatic soil testing machine.

The seminar began with a lamp-lighting ceremony, Dhanvantari Vandana, and a group song led by Dr. Archana Tiwari and her team. Patanjali University’s Chancellor Acharya Balkrishna Ji Maharaj welcomed the chief guests and dignitaries with flowers and mementos. NABARD Chairman Shaji K.V., who was the chief guest, said that NABARD’s main objective is to promote sustainable agriculture and rural development by providing financial support to agriculture, rural industries, and artisans. He emphasized the need for more investment in rural growth and inclusive, sustainable farming practices.

Acharya Balkrishna highlighted that human health depends on soil health, and it is time to restore the original condition of our soil. He said that Patanjali’s Dhartika Doctor machine is helping farmers detect nutrient levels in just half a minute, identifying deficiencies of nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, and organic carbon in the soil. This, he added, is a major step toward disease-free and fertile soil.

Dr. K.N. Shamad, Director of Bharuwa Agriscience, explained that organic farming focuses on using natural fertilizers, green manure, and crop rotation instead of chemical fertilizers, which helps maintain soil fertility and ecological balance. The DKD soil testing machine provides quick and accurate results, helping farmers improve crop yield and reduce costs.

Experts including Dr. Rajeshwar Singh Chandel, Dr. B.R. Kamboj, Dr. J.N. Raina, Dr. G.P. Rao, and Dr. Pradeep Shamad also shared insights on sustainable soil management and advanced farming techniques. The seminar concluded with the felicitation of winners of the poster presentation session and a vote of thanks to all participants and dignitaries.