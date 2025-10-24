A New Chapter In Medical Science Written At Patanjali Yogpeeth

Informal Inauguration of the State-of-the-Art Patanjali Emergency and Critical Care Hospital |

Haridwar: A new milestone in medical science was achieved today at Patanjali Yogpeeth, where Swami Ramdev Ji Maharaj and Acharya Balkrishna Ji Maharaj inaugurated the Patanjali Emergency and Critical Care Hospital through a Vedic fire ritual (Yajna–Agnihotra) accompanied by chanting of sacred mantras.

On this occasion, Swami Ramdev Ji said that “today marks the beginning of a new chapter in the ritual of medical science.” He described Patanjali’s healthcare model as a democratic and just medical system, designed to serve the interests of patients rather than profit. He announced that while this hospital in Haridwar is only a seed, a larger version surpassing AIIMS, Apollo, and Medanta will soon come up in Delhi-NCR.

He emphasized that the new hospital would not be a corporate hospital, but a cooperative hospital, where the focus would be on service, not business. The goal, he said, is to provide holistic healing through an Integrated Medicine System.

Swami Ji further stated that Patanjali had long envisioned a model where modern medical science would be used only when absolutely necessary. He explained that the initiative will present a new global perspective, demonstrating how modern medical methods can be used specifically for emergency situations, while integrating the wisdom of traditional healing systems.

He said that Patanjali has formed a unique triad of dedicated medical experts—

Ayurvedic physicians well-versed in ancient traditional sciences,

Doctors trained in modern medical science, and

Practitioners of naturopathy—

supported by paramedical staff and state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment.

Swami Ji shared that, apart from cancer surgeries, all major surgeries—including brain, heart, and spine operations—can be performed at this hospital. He added that the facility will soon include cancer surgery as well.

The hospital is equipped with MRI, CT scan, X-ray, ultrasound, and pathology testing, all following international standards. The setup allows for hundreds of surgeries and critical care treatments daily.

He clarified that surgery will be performed only when absolutely necessary, ensuring patients are protected from the burden of costly hospital packages. Swami Ji credited Acharya Balkrishna Ji for his immense efforts and leadership in making this vision a reality.

Acharya Ji explained that only 20% of modern medical science is actually required for treatment, while the remaining 80% can be fulfilled through traditional medicine. If both are integrated, he said, “the world’s healthcare system can be reorganized within four to five years.”

He added that while modern medical science must be accepted for critical care, Yoga and Ayurveda should be embraced as the solution for diseases considered incurable. Quoting the Charaka and Sushruta Samhitas, he noted that a physician’s sacred oath was never meant for any specific pathy (system of medicine), but for the purpose of healing the patient.

He reflected, “Our medical knowledge has become divided into different pathies, but the goal was never division — the goal was to make the patient healthy. The true spirit of medicine is not to seek power or heaven, but the ability to relieve the suffering of the sick and afflicted. How many physicians today embody that spirit? This is worth reflecting upon.”

Acharya Ji also remarked that while doctors in major hospitals are given financial targets, Patanjali’s doctors have been told that they have only one target — to heal the patient. He emphasized that this project must become a model of service-oriented healthcare, and a global example of an Integrated Medical System.

He acknowledged that achieving this vision involves many challenges but expressed confidence that Patanjali will overcome them. He also responded to the question of “Why Patanjali?” by saying:

“Because, along with the hospital, we have a world-class research center. We have established Yoga and Ayurveda as evidence-based medicine. We possess vast clinical data, research evidence, Biosafety Level-2 certification, and both in-vivo and in-vitro testing facilities.”

Patanjali is also conducting research in nuclear medicine and personalized medicine, achievements that, according to Acharya Ji, no other hospital currently possesses. He concluded that their long-cherished dream is finally becoming a reality, and in the coming days, Swami Ji and Patanjali will emerge as symbols of the Integrated Medicine System.

He also highlighted the significant contribution of Dr. Sunil Ahuja, describing him as a scholar rich in wisdom, experience, and deeply rooted in India’s cultural and traditional values.