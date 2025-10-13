Patanjali Gurukulam's 8th Annual Day Celebrates India's Eternal Culture & Vedic Values |

Haridwar: The annual day of Patanjali Gurukulam, run under the Indian Education Board, was celebrated at the grand auditorium of Patanjali University. Addressing the gathering of senior saints, Paramacharya Swami Ramdev of Patanjali Yogpeeth said that in the ancient guru-shishya tradition, students were taught not only knowledge but also morality, purity of character, gentleness in speech and conduct.

Students educated in these Gurukuls often went on to lead the world. Patanjali Gurukulam follows the ancient Rishi tradition to prepare students for global leadership. Swami Ramdev added that children from nearly all Indian states, from ages 3–5 up to Grade 12, study at the Gurukulam.

He highlighted that sages like Maharshi Dayanand, Bhagwan Vasvanna, Sant Manibadeshwar, Sant Dnyaneshwar, Sant Ravidas, Sant Kabirdas, and others broke societal barriers of discrimination and promoted unity, coexistence, and harmony. They taught that the entire universe is pervaded by the same Brahman, the same Supreme Being, and transmitted these eternal truths to humanity with full authenticity. Swami Ramdev emphasized that there is no distinction in the Vedas and that Patanjali Gurukulam’s teachers play a vital role in shaping students’ character and guiding them toward life’s excellence.

Junapeethadheeshwar Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj said Patanjali Gurukulam is an extraordinary laboratory for preserving and promoting India’s eternal culture, ancient traditions, and Vedic values. Students’ human consciousness is being elevated, and the light of Patanjali Gurukulam, ignited by Swami Ramdev Ji, will illuminate the world.

Acharya Balkrishna said that Patanjali Gurukulam strengthens Indian culture, Sanatan traditions, and beliefs. Children there are not only acquiring knowledge but are also being cultured. Parents, who sent their children to Patanjali for these values, would today feel proud as their children realize their dreams through the Gurukulam.

Paramacharya Swami Chidanand Muni of Parmarth Niketan, Rishikesh, said observing the children of Patanjali Gurukulam makes it clear that future generations must continue to reveal these eternal truths. He stressed that India’s true history lies in Sanatan Dharma, and today, it is time to see India through India’s own eyes. Patanjali Gurukulam plays an essential role in this.

Mahamandaleshwar Swami Harichetananand Ji Maharaj said that Swami Ramdev Ji is an important link in the long, revered lineage of saints on this sacred land. Through Patanjali Gurukulam, Swami Ramdev Ji has shared the message of Sanatan Dharma with the world.

During the event, winners of academic, sports, and scriptural competitions at Patanjali Gurukulam were felicitated. Students from Patanjali Gurukulam Jwalapur, Patanjali Kanya Gurukulam Devprayag, and Patanjali Gurukulam Haridwar presented cultural programs, dances, and dramas, leaving the guests impressed.

The eighth annual day of Patanjali Gurukulam also featured blessings and addresses by Sadhvi Bhagwati Ji, Executive Chairman of the Indian Education Board Dr. N.P. Singh, and other dignitaries. Present at the event were Mata Gulab Devi, Dr. Yashdev Shastri, Sadhvi Acharya Devpriya, Dr. Ritambhara Shastri, Sadhvi Anshul Sharma, Sadhvi Parul Sharma, Sadhvi Devmayi, Sadhvi Devsudha, Sadhvi Devaradhana, Sadhvi Devshruti, Sadhvi Devashrita, Sadhvi Devanjala, Sadhvi Devshakti, Swami Ishdev, and Swami Viraktdev.