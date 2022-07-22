Z plus security to Eknath Shinde: Thackeray faction and Shinde camp engage in verbal duel

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | PTI

The Shinde and Thackeray factions of the Shiv Sena engaged in a verbal slugfest on Friday over former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s denial of Z-plus security to Eknath Shinde, the then guardian minister of Gadchiroli district, despite a Naxal plot to kill him. Shinde was quite particular about visiting the district and pursuing security and development related projects.

Suhas Kande, elected from Nashik district, and one of those who crossed over from the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena to join the Shinde camp, started the debate, after making the serious allegation that it was Thackeray, who had, in his capacity as the chief minister, denied Z-plus security to Shinde despite the Naxal threat. “When Eknath Shinde received death threats from Naxalites, both the home ministers (state and cabinet) considered giving him Z-plus security. But Uddhav Thackeray called Shambhuraj Desai (a former minister of state and now with the Shinde camp) and told him not to provide security to Eknath Shinde,” alleged Kande. “Also, why was a ‘Marathi Manoos’ not provided Z-plus security cover in the wake of death threats while fighting Naxal forces?” he demanded.

Kande’s charge was confirmed by a former minister, Dadaji Bhuse, also now in the Shinde camp, who said that the issue had been discussed in the state cabinet. However, he declined to divulge further details. Shinde camp spokesman Deepak Kesarkar also said that what had transpired in the cabinet meeting could not be shared by the minister.

However, Yuva Sena chief and former minister Aaditya Thackeray has denied these allegations and has questioned the timing of the rebel legislators, aimed at targeting his father and party chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Similarly, Congress leader and former minister of state for home, Satej Patil claimed that the decision to provide security cover is not made by the CM and home minister but by a high-level committee. He has denied Kande’s allegations.

“Be it Shambhuraj Desai or me, (as the ministers of state for home), we did not take the decision to provide security cover to various leaders and individuals. The committee headed by the chief secretary takes a decision, based on threat analysis. After the committee’s recommendation, protection is provided to the concerned leaders and individuals,” he noted.

“The chief minister or home minister do not interfere in the matter. As the committee is headed by the chief secretary, protection is provided to such persons as they deem fit, after threat analysis. Therefore, I do not think that the chief minister had given instructions not to provide security cover to Eknath Shinde,” said Patil. He further clarified that as the Gadchiroli district guardian minister, Shinde was provided additional security cover. “I do not think there is any truth in Kande’s claim,” he said.