Yuva Sena urges Centre to cancel final-year examinations in all states

Six days after the Maharashtra government issued a notification on the cancellation of final year examinations of non-professional courses, the ruling Shiv Sena’s youth wing Yuva Sena has dashed off a letter to the Union Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal with a plea to cancel the final year exams in all the states during the present COVID-19 pandemic. Yuva Sena argued that this would relieve students of the mental stress during these uncertain and critical times and help secure their future career options.

Yuva Sena Secretary Varun Sardesai stressed that, in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the safety and wellbeing of all the students and education fraternity is a matter of utmost importance. “Taking this into consideration, as directed by the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the Department of Higher and Technical Education announced the cancellation of final year examinations of higher education. It was decided to promote students based on their performance of the previous semester and internal exams by the notification issued on June 19,’’ he added.

Sardesai said the announcement came as a big relief for the students who faced immense stress due to the uncertainty. “We request you to replicate the Maharashtra State Higher and Technical Education’s decision to cancel the final year examinations in all the states. This would relieve our students of mental stress during these uncertain times and will help secure their future career options,’’ he noted.

Yuva Sena President and Maharashtra Minister of Tourism and Environment Aaditya Thackeray said that the CM has already written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking guidance, as these examinations are national in nature and our students must not lose out.