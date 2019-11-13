Youth strangles live-in partner, dumps body in garbage

Thane: The Thane (Rural) crime branch on Wednesday arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly killing his 19-year-old live-in partner.

The accused has been identified as Niraj Mourya, who is a resident of Balyani village in Kalyan. He worked at a private company in Bhiwandi. The deceased, Mohini Gupta, 19, had been living with Mourya for the last two years.

Police said the two had met on Fecebook. They chatted for some time. After some time, their romantic relationship blossomed. Mohini hailed from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. Her parents expire a year ago. She had come to Mumbai two years ago. She worked at a call centre in Airoli.

Venkat Andhale, the crime branch senior police inspector, said, “On receiving information about the accused, we reached his house. During the questioning, he confessed to the crime. The accused was produced in a court, and was remanded in police custody for three days.”

The officer said on November 1, a half-burnt body of a woman was found in garbage in Balyani. A passerby had noticed it and informed the police. The accused was murdered and her body was burnt to destroy the evidence.

During the investigation, Mourya spilled the beans that the couple would pick fights frequently. On the fateful day, the man got furious after a dispute with her. In a fit of raze, he strangled her live-in partner with her dupatta. After the crime, he planned to dispose of her body. For the purpose, he kept his girlfriend’s body in a plastic bag and dumped it in garbage in a Balyani village. Reportedly, he then sprinked the heap of garbage with kerosene oil and set it afire to eliminate the evidence. Involvement of another woman cannot be ruled out, said another police official, requesting anomymity.